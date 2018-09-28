Columbus area high school football scores, highlights: Brookstone retains Broocelli Jug

Here is the weekly wrap up of the high school football games from around the area.
Brookstone 51 vs Pacelli 14
This is the game that both squads circle on the calendar every year. The winner goes home with more than just bragging rights, they take the Broocelli Jug back with them too. A year ago Brookstone knocked off Pacelli 61-14 and the Vikings had to listen to that chatter all year long. This year was not much different as Brookstone took a commanding lead into the half 44-0 and held the Vikings to just one first down in the half. Pacelli would add a couple late scores but this game was all Brookstone. Clark Smith led the way for the Cougars with seven rushes for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
Carver 64 vs Northside 28
It was close for a little while. Northside jumped out to an earlier lead in the first quarter behind a touchdown from Frederick Davis Jr. It took almost an entire quarter for the undefeated Carver team to put any points on the board. Once the offense woke up though this game turned into a blowout. The game never got any closer than seven points. Carver improves to 6-0 on the season while Northside falls to 2-4.
Chattahoochee County 20 vs Miller 6
This game ended up being a low scoring affair but it did not start out that way. The Panthers opened the game with a quick touchdown and a miss conversion. Miller was unable to answer and Chattahooche County tacked on another score. The Pirates drove down the field for their first score before this one turned into a defensive struggle. The Panthers added a touchdown late to put the game away for good.
Spencer 28 vs Lamar County 0
Some key plays on the defensive side of the ball allowed Spencer to pull away from Lamar County. Spencer had two scores from its defensive ends. The offense helped out the cause with two scores of its own including a 65-yard touchdown run by quarterback Carlton Williams.
Thursday night games:
Kendrick 26 vs Rutland 13
Both teams came into this Region 4-AAA game Thursday night at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium having lost their first five games of the season. The Kendrick Cherokees left with their first win. Kendrick improved to 1-5 overall and 1-1 in the region. Rutland fell to 0-6 and 0-2.
Shaw 30 vs Hardaway 28
Jose Daza’s 25-yard field goal with 10 seconds left lifted the Shaw Raiders over the Hardaway Hawks on Thursday night at Kinnett Stadium. Shaw improved to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in Region 1-AAAA Hardaway fell to 2-2 and 1-2.
Other scores around the area:
Jordan 50 Temple 41
Cairo 46 vs Columbus 7
Manchester 68 vs Central-Talbotton 0
Smiths Station 14 vs Stanhope Elmore 9
