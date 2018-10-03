After their single mother died, two brothers found family in Columbus football team

Homecoming has a new meaning this week as the Columbus High Blue Devils prepare for Friday’s game.
When they kick off at 7:30 p.m. against the Americus-Sumter Panthers in Kinnett Stadium, brothers Tre Peterson and Jonathan “J.P.” Powell will be with the teammates and coaches they consider family — and appreciate even more since their mother died in January.
Now, they live with their great-grandmother and great-uncle in Columbus. But whether it’s been giving them rides or someone to listen, Tre and J.P. are grateful for their team’s support.
“They always check up on me,” Tre said. “… I’ve developed a strong relationship with pretty much everybody on this team. They’re like brothers to me. I don’t think blood would make us any closer.”
Columbus High head football coach Phil Marino said, “There’s nothing like a football family. … I lost my parents at a lot older age, and it was tough then, so I can’t imagine being 14 or 16 and losing my mother.”
Denise Walker, 38, was a single mother suffering from congestive heart failure while raising J.P., 14, and Tre, 16, when she died in her sleep Jan. 11, a morning that started like a regular school day.
Tre left for school first. A neighbor who usually visited Walker around that time came to the door. When nobody answered her repeated knocking, and the door was unlocked, she became concerned and entered.
She found Walker unresponsive in bed.
Walker usually woke up J.P., who attended Richards Middle School then, but this morning he woke up to the sound of the neighbor screaming.
After he learned their mother had died, J.P. went to the bathroom and punched the wall. Then he called his brother.
Tre didn’t answer at first because he was in the middle of class. J.P. kept calling. Tre finally called back when his lunch period started. The neighbor took J.P.’s phone to report the horrible news.
“I broke down,” Tre said.
He didn’t even bother to check out of school.
“I just left,” Tre said. “… Me seeing her that morning (presumably still asleep) before I left and then to get the call a few hours later from my younger brother, telling me that she was dead, was just, it took a toll on me.”
Since then, their teammates have rallied around them.
Senior offensive and defensive tackle Brent Epps, 17, one of the team’s captains, said he “took Tre under my wing and treated him like he was my little brother and just loved him and always been there for him. Not only on the football field, but even off the football field, he’s like family to me.”
Walker enjoyed watching her sons play together for Richards Middle School. She looked forward to that proud sight when they reunited at Columbus High this year. J.P. is a freshman outside linebacker and backup quarterback for the Blue Devils, and Tre is a junior running back.
And for one play this year, that vision came to fruition.
It was against Spencer High in the season opener, a 42-6 Columbus victory, so J.P. entered late in the game at quarterback with a comfortable lead.
Marino recalled J.P. handing off to Tre, who gained “5 or 6” yards.
“It was nice for us to be able to do that,” Marino said, “knowing their mom would be able to look down and see what she hoped for.”
Brent didn’t realize until afterward that Tre and J.P. were on the field together for that play, but he still savors the moment as he thinks about their mother.
“I know she would have loved seeing it,” Brent said, “and I know they’ve always wanted to do everything in their power to make sure that she’s happy and she’s satisfied with what they were doing.”
Tellingly, they were so focused on the game, J.P. and Tre don’t remember that play.
“Considering it wasn’t really like a big play in the game,” Tre said, “it just kind of faded.”
But he thinks about his mother “every game,” Tre said, especially when he has time on the sideline to watch J.P. play on defense.
“It’s an amazing feeling, considering the fact that we’re both on the same team,” Tre said. “Her looking down, that’s pretty much what she wanted. At least we’re on the same team, even though we’re not on the field at the same time. It’s still the dream.”
Now, he added, “we’re just moving forward . . . using it as motivation.”
Brent said he looks forward to next season, when J.P. is expected to become the starting quarterback and Tre will be a senior.
“A lot of defenses should be scared,” Brent said, “because that’s a dynamic duo right there.”
Tre plans to attend Duke University and major in biology to become a doctor. J.P. hopes to attend Auburn University and become a veterinarian.
“To see that they’re still strong, still carrying themselves like it kind of never happened, it amazes me every day,” Brent said, “because I know, if I had gone through something like this, I’d probably lose my mind.”
Marino described Tre and J.P. as “quiet and extremely respectful to everybody. J.P. is getting used to Columbus High and adjusting to all the rigor, but they are really good students. They are multisport athletes and well-liked. They are just good kids, and they were raised really well by their mom.”
THIS WEEK’S LOCAL GAMES
Thursday
Dougherty at Northside (Kinnett Stadium), 7 p.m.
Friday
Americus at Columbus (Kinnett Stadium), 7:30 p.m.
Carver at Cairo, 7:30 p.m.
Jordan at Bremen, 7:30 p.m.
Kendrick at Central-Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Shaw at Westover (Hugh Mills Stadium), 7:30 p.m.
Brookstone at Marion County, 7:30 p.m.
Calvary Christian at Skipstone Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Chattahoochee County at Randolph-Clay, 7:30 p.m.
Warner Robins at Harris County, 7:30 p.m.
Pacelli at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.
Enterprise at Central-Phenix City, 8 p.m.
Glenwood at Kingwood Christian, 8 p.m.
Lanier at Russell County, 8 p.m.
Jefferson Davis at Smiths Station, 8 p.m.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
Comments