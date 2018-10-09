3 Muscogee County softball teams qualified for Class AAAA state playoffs. 1 remains.

Three softball teams from Muscogee County are among the 32 that qualified for the Georgia High School Association 2018 Class AAAA state playoffs, starting with Tuesday’s doubleheaders in the best-of-three first round series. Now, only one remains in the hunt for the title — and it’s the defending champions.
By scores of 12-0 and 15-1, the Northside Patriots (22-9), playing at home as the first seed from Region 1, swept the Woodward Academy War Eagles (5-20), seeded fourth from Region 4. The Patriots advanced to the second round, where they will host the winner of Cross Creek (Region 3 third seed) vs. Mary Person (Region 2 second seed).
Although the schedule isn’t finalized, Northside coach Brandon Jenkins said he expects the Patriots will play their second-round doubleheader Oct. 18 at 5 p.m., followed by Game 3, if necessary, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m.
Jenkins was pleased with the way the Patriots “came out swinging in both games. We squared a lot of balls up.”
Northside’s hitting leaders Tuesday were junior Raelee Weaver (3-for-5, one double, four RBI), junior Mary Beth Cahalan (3-for-4, two doubles, two RBI), senior Gabi Apiag (3-for-5) and senior Kennedi Bedell (3-for-5).
Earning the pitching the victory in Game 1 was junior Ireland Cavanaugh. In four innings, she allowed no runs on two hits and no walks with three strikeouts. Weaver was the winning pitcher in Game 2. In four innings, she allowed one unearned run on two hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
“Both of them have been really good for us all year,” Jenkins said. “They just get in there and compete. They throw strikes and have confidence in our defense.”
Northside swept Woodward in their 2017 second-round series 12-0 and 13-1 to advance to the Elite Eight for the third straight year, then finally taking the title.
Eastside 3-16, Columbus 2-9
The Eastside Eagles (21-8), the Region 4 second seed, proved too much for the Columbus Blue Devils (11-15), the Region 1 third seed, in this doubleheader at Covington.
“We just didn’t string along the hits when we needed to,” said Columbus coach Jamie Wilson.
The Blue Devils never led in either game. In Game 2, they cut an 11-1 deficit to 11-9 with an eight-run fourth inning but didn’t come any closer.
Hampton 9-22, Hardaway 1-0
Making only their second playoff appearance in the past five years, the Hardaway Hawks (8-15), the Region 1 fourth seed, couldn’t keep pace with the host Hampton Hornets (18-4), the Region 4 first seed.
Eric Anthony, in his first year as Hardaway’s softball coach after serving as a baseball assistant, said, “I’m really proud of my girls. They had a lot of improvement. Our foundation has been laid for softball to be more competitive.”
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
Comments