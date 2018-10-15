Columbus volleyball returns to region reign with revenge sweep of rival Northside

Last year, the Northside Patriots dethroned the Columbus Blue Devils as region volleyball champions, ending the 13-year reign in a five-set thriller. Monday night, however, the former queens grabbed back their crowns with an avenging sweep.
In their home gym, the Blue Devils beat the Patriots 25-22, 25-16 and 25-23 to recapture the Region 1-AAAA title and claim a No. 1 seed in the state playoffs.
Columbus will play host to Luella in Saturday’s first round, and Northside will play Druid Hills at Perry. Shaw defeated Hardaway 2 sets to 1 in the region’s third-place match, so Shaw will play Eastside at a site to be determined, and Hardaway will play at Woodward Academy. Match times have yet to be announced.
The Patriots led 16-13 and 22-20 in Monday’s first set, but the Blue Devils came back after Columbus coach Donna Fleming called timeout. Senior middle blocker Tierra White scored the last five points on three blocks and two kills. She finished with 17 kills, 6 blocks, 2 aces and 3 digs.
Two other Columbus seniors also came up big. Sydney James had 7 kills and “did a good job passing and playing defense,” Fleming said, and Mackenzie Sanford “made huge digs and huge passes under intense pressure from Northside’s strong serves.”
Columbus junior Ashley Cox directed the offense with 33 assists.
“I’m proud of our team,” Fleming said. “Our three seniors really stepped up and played amazing. We had the goal all season of reclaiming our region championship, and we were able to achieve that goal.”
Fleming praised the Patriots for being “a very strong team and a very worthy opponent. We had to fight for every single point. Playing a match like that helps you in the state playoffs. I’m sure Northside will go far because they are well coached and talented.”
The Blue Devils returned all but one of their starters from last year, Fleming noted, “so this group that lost to Northside was not happy about it, and they were determined that they were going to play their hearts out to win back the region title.”
THIS WEEK’S LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
FOOTBALL
Thursday, Oct. 18
Carver vs. Shaw at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 19
Spencer vs. Temple at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus vs. Hardaway at Kinnett Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Kendrick at Westside-Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Brookstone at Central-Talbotton, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas County Central at Harris County, 7:30 p.m.
Manchester at Greenville, 7:30 p.m.
Community Christian at Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Central-Phenix City at Jefferson Davis, 8 p.m.
Russell County at Park Crossing, 8 p.m.
Lee-Scott at Glenwood, 8 p.m.
CHEERLEADING
Saturday, Oct. 20
Northside at Colquitt County
CROSS COUNTRY
Tuesday, Oct. 16
City championships, Kinnett Stadium, 5 p.m. varsity girls, 5:30 p.m. varsity boys.
SOFTBALL
Wednesday, Oct. 17
Class AAAAA state playoffs, best-of-three second round, Harris County at South Effingham, 4 p.m. doubleheader. If necessary, Game 3 will be Thursday.
Class A private state playoffs, best-of-three second round, Brookstone at George Walton, 1 p.m. doubleheader.
Thursday, Oct. 18
Class AAAA state playoffs, best-of-three second round, Mary Persons at Northside, 5 p.m. doubleheader. If necessary, Game 3 would be Friday at 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Saturday, Oct. 20
Class AAAAA state playoffs, first round, Dutchtown at Harris County, 1:30 p.m.
Class AAAA state playoffs, first round: Luella at Columbus; Northside vs. Druid Hills at Perry; Shaw on the road vs. Eastside at site TBD; Hardaway at Woodward Academy. Times TBA.
Class AAA state playoffs, first round, Kendrick at Savannah Arts, 1 p.m.
Class AA/A public state playoffs, first round, Jordan vs. TBD, at Woodville-Tompkins, noon.
Class AA/A state playoffs, first round, Brookstone vs. Atlanta International, site TBD.
