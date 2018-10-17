Prep Sports: Here are your local football matchups for Oct. 18-19
This week's high school football games feature a Thursday night game at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium between the Carver and Shaw and a Friday game pitting Columbus against Hardaway Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Kinnett Stadium. Learn about other games here.
Here's a look at some of the high school football games scheduled for Oct. 4-5 involving teams in the Chattahoochee Valley. Many teams are on the road this week and A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium is being used for the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic.
Brookstone hosts rival Pacelli Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. for bragging rights and the chance to hold onto the Broocelli jug for another year. The football game is one of many featuring teams in the Chattahoochee Valley. Here's a peek at the schedule.
This week's slate of high school football games has Columbus hosting Carver at Kinnett Stadium, the Central High Red Devils traveling to Opelika to face the Bulldogs, and many more. Here's your preview for Friday, Sept. 21 games for local teams.
Carver football coach Corey Joyner faces his former team Dougherty County this week. The kickoff at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium is set for September 14, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. Here are this week's matchups for local high school football teams.
This week's slate of high school football games features a Friday night "Backyard Brawl" between Central-Phenix City and Smiths Station. It's the first time since 2005 both teams are undefeated. Here are the other are matchups.
There's a full slate of high school football games going into the Labor Day weekend, including a Thursday matchup between the Columbus High Blue Devils and Troup County Tigers at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange, Ga. at 7 p.m. Here are this week's games.
It's the second week of high school football games for Georgia teams and most Alabama teams begin their regular season games this week. In Columbus, Hardaway faces Kendrick Thursday night at Kinnett Stadium. Here's a quick preview of the schedule.
The 2018 high school football season kicks off this week for many area teams. Here's a quick look at some of the pairings, game times, locations, how we’re getting high school football scores this year, and how you can help.
Here's a quick look behind the scene's of the Ledger-Enquirer's recent photo shoot for the Dandy Dozen, a pre-season selection of some of the top high school football players in the Chattahoochee Valley.
