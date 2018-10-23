One team returns to top, another takes 22nd straight crown at region cross country meet

The seniors on the Northside boys cross country team won the region title as freshmen, then had to watch the Columbus boys take home the trophy the past two years. But that order flipped again this year.
The Northside Patriots finished first in the boys team standings, and the Columbus Blue Devils topped the girls team standing for their 22nd straight region title, during the Region 1-AAAA cross country championships Tuesday on the 5-kilometer course at Shaw High School.
In the Region 5-AA championships, also Tuesday at Shaw, Bremen swept the boys and girls titles.
“I am very excited for our team,” said Northside coach Teresa Dean. “I knew it would be a close race. We’ve been going back and forth with Columbus High all year. I told the boys, ‘You need to run your best race,’ and they did.”
Northside senior Jonathan Myrthil led the team by finishing third in 16:58.44. The Patriots who scored took places 3, 4, 5, 7 and 11.
The individual boys champion was Westover junior Henry Plowden in 16:11.93. The runner-up was Columbus senior Andrew White in 16:28.58.
Dean praised Myrthil for making a successful transition from track to cross country. He is the defending Class AAAA state champion in the 800 meters.
“Cross country is a little tougher for him,” Dean said. “He pretty much owns the track. So for him to adjust to cross country, it’s a different mindset. But he’s fearless, he’s not scared to try things, and he’s willing to push himself harder.”
Pushing harder also was important for the Columbus girls, even with their stretch of region titles being longer than the ages of these teens.
“It’s still exciting,” said Columbus coach Danielle McCoy. “Winning never gets old. Anything can happen. You can be the favorite going in, but you can have a bad day and somebody else can have a great day.”
The Blue Devils who scored took places 1, 3, 6, 7 and 8, led by race winner Heaven Allen in 20:06.20. It’s the Columbus junior’s second straight individual region title.
McCoy said Allen’s “mental toughness” stands out.
“She is even-keeled,” McCoy said. “It doesn’t matter what’s going on, bad or good; she still reacts the same. You can’t look at her face and get a read.”
The state championship races will be Nov. 3 at Carrollton. The Class AAAA boys are scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m., the girls at 1:15 p.m.
Region 1-AAAA boys
Team standings: 1. Northside 30; 2. Columbus 35; 3. Westover 80; 4. Hardaway 140; 5. Cairo 143; 6. Americus-Sumter 167; 7. Shaw 176; 8. Dougherty 184; 9. Carver 250.
Top 10 finishers out of 55 runners: 1. Westover junior Henry Plowden 16:11.93; 2. Columbus senior Andrew White 16:28.58; 3. Northside senior Jonathan Myrthil 16:58.44; 4. Northside senior Jack Forbes 17:05.93; 5. Nothside junior Ben Thompson 17:14.98; 6. Columbus junior Christopher Hunter 17:32.38; 7. Northside freshman Noah Shepherd 17:40.85; 8. Columbus senior Michael Williams 18:01.38; 9. Columbus junior William Bennett 18:01.61; 10. Columbus sophomore Hawkins Pontes 18:06.54.
Region 1-AAAA girls
Team standings: 1. Columbus 22; 2. Northside 58; 3. Westover 81; 4. Hardaway 96; 5. Dougherty 118.
Top 10 finishers out of 35 runners: 1. Columbus junior Heaven Allen 20:06.20; 2. Westover junior Shamia Jones 21:19.57; 3. Columbus senior Hannah Hutchens 21:30.16; 4. Northside senior Olyvia Brock 21:37.90; 5. Shaw senior Keyanna Davis 22:02.24; 6. Columbus junior Frances Spikes 22:11.45; 7. Columbus sophomore Laura Kate Holden 22:11.74; 8. Columbus sophomore Mallie McRae 22:16.81; 9. Columbus junior Courtney Fortuanato 22:34.23; 10. Columbus freshman Julia Gogas 22:53.36.
Region 5-AA boys
Team standings: 1. Bremen 35; 2. Lamar County 47; 3. Jordan 68; 4. Callaway 104; 5. Spencer 143; 6. Heard County 157; 7. Temple 158.
Top 10 finishers out of 45 runners: 1. Bremen senior Jake Stubbs 17:45.83; 2. Callaway junior Calik Kemp 17:48.58; 3. Bremen freshman Aidan Brown 17:59.00. 4. Lamar County sophomore Jimmy Benefield 18:04.20; 5. Lamar County sophomore Hunter Banks 18:05.05; 6. Jordan senior Jayden Cheatham 18:08.89; 7. Jordan senior Antonio Dawson 18:45.23; 8. Lamar County freshman Allan Muise 18:50.35; 9. Breman sophomore Shoya Nagashima 18:56.27; 10. Bremen sophomore Carl Spivey 18:56.53.
Region 5-AA girls
Team standings: 1. Bremen 18; 2. Lamar County 39; 3. Jordan 79.
Top 10 finishers out of 29 runners: 1. Bremen sophomore Chloe Smith 21:30.06; 2. Bremen junior Lillian Garner; 21:36.92; 3. Bremen junior Elizabeth Luckey 22:24.93; 4. Spencer freshman 4 Mercedez Simon 22:41.55; 5. Heard County sophomore Annie Bradley 22:55.03; 6. Lamar County senior Tomiyah Alford 23:22.71; 7. Bremen freshman Erin Nix 23:34.42; 8. Lamar County junior Michelle McKlesky 23:49.50; 9. Bremen sophomore Alexis Hugh 24:05.23; 10. Lamar County senior Lexi Hatten.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
FOOTBALL
Wednesday, Oct. 24
Shaw vs. Cairo at Kinnett Stadium, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 25
Columbus at Dougherty County, 7 p.m.
Jordan at Callaway, 7 p.m.
Chattahoochee County at Baconton, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 26
Northside vs. Hardaway at Kinnett Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Spencer at Bremen, 7:30 p.m.
Harris County at Bainbridge, 7:30 p.m.
Brookstone at Macon County, 7:30 p.m.
Pacelli at Schley County, 7:30 p.m.
Marion County at Taylor County, 7:30 p.m.
Manchester at Dooly County, 7:30 p.m.
Calvary Christian at Life Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Auburn at Central, 8 p.m.
Prattville at Smiths Station, 8 p.m.
Glenwood at Autauga, 8 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 29
Carver vs. Westover at Kinnett Stadium, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Thursday, Oct. 25
Class AAAA state tournament: Northside vs. Heritage-Catoosa, 5 p.m., South Commons Softball Complex, Field 8
Class A public school state tournament: Marion County vs. Seminole County, 9 a.m., South Commons Softball Complex, Field 6.
VOLLEYBALL
Wednesday, Oct. 24
Class AAAA state playoffs, second round: Northside at Perry, 5 p.m.; Cross Creek at Columbus, 6 p.m.
CHEERLEADING
Saturday, Oct. 27
Northside at CSU, 2 p.m.
Hardaway at Northgate, TBA
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
Comments