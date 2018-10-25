Defending state champion Northside starts pursuit of repeat softball title

The last-inning rally for the defending Georgia Class AAAA state champion Northside Patriots came up one run short Thursday at the South Commons Softball Complex.
Their 6-5 loss to the Heritage-Catoosa Generals means, to repeat as state champs, they must make a run through the eight-team tournament’s losers bracket.
Northside is set to play at 2:15 p.m. Friday on Field 6 against West Laurens, but the rainy weather might again change the schedule, which originally had that game starting at noon. If the Patriots win, they would play at 5:45 p.m. Friday, also on Field 6.
Trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Jada Chadwick’s solo homer over the center-field fence sparked Northside. The Patriots scored two more runs in the sixth to cut the deficit to 4-3. Heritage scored twice in the top of the seventh for insurance runs that proved essential as Northside also scored twice in the bottom of the inning.
Northside totaled seven hits and one errors, Heritage 11 hits and one error.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
