Brookstone prevails after finishing second in the area the past three years

The Brookstone School boys cross country team won the Georgia Class A private school Area 1 championship Wednesday at First Presbyterian Day School in Macon. Pictured from left are: assistant coach Alex Chapman, senior Briggs Kalish, senior Noah Stenslie, senior Sid Saber, senior David Liao, senior Caleb Pattillo, senior Ryan Drew, freshman Mason Agnew, head coach Mark Erb, junior Joseph Loudermilk and assistant coach Todd Pate. Courtesy of Kim Drew