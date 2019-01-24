CHS swimming and diving teams sweep region/area championships — again

A Muscogee County School District swimming and diving team swept the boys and girls titles at the 2019 region/area high school championships in the Columbus Aquatic Center.
Columbus Blue Devils coach Karen Waters said she believes it’s the 18th straight year for the boys team and the 15th straight year for the girls team to receive the first-place trophy.
“I am so happy for all of the CHS swimmers,” she said. “They have accomplished so much this season, and this was such a special win for all our seniors.”
But finished first most often were three Columbus juniors: Katie Jordan, Madigan Starr and Fabrizzio Orderique won two individual events and swam in two winning relays. Also winning two individual events were Brookstone senior Hannah Mattson and Americus-Sumter freshman Antony DeMott.
The state championships will be Feb. 8-9 at Georgia Tech.
Boys team standings
1. Columbus 542; 2. Harris County 440; 3. Northside 410; 4. Westover 324; 5. Brookstone 240; 6. Pacelli 132; 7. LaGrange 127; 8. Calvary Christian 123; 9. Shaw 57; 10. Americus-Sumter 48; 11. Hardaway 28; 12. Troup County 19; 13. Carver 2.
Girls team standings
1. Columbus 657; 2. Harris County 329; 3. Brookstone 291; 4. Troup County 273; 5. Northside 200; 6. Calvary Christian 169; 7. LaGrange 145; 8. Shaw 67; 9. Hardaway 55; 10. Pacelli 47; 11. Westover 38.
Boys event winners
200-yard medley relay: Westover (senior Marshall Miller, junior Ben Patton, senior Marcus Miller and junior Hector Grimaldo), 1:47.87 (qualified for state).
200-yard freestyle: Westover senior Marshall Miller, 1:56.59.
200-yard individual medley: Columbus junior Fabrizzio Orderique, 2:11.25 (qualified for state).
50 freestyle: Americus-Sumter freshman Antony DeMott, 22.11 (meet record).
1-meter diving: Columbus sophomore Chance Chung, 236.20 (meet record).
100-yard butterfly: Americus-Sumter freshman Antony DeMott, 55.14 (meet record).
100-yard freestyle: Columbus sophomore Will Beatty, 52.68.
500-yard freestyle: Columbus junior Fabrizzio Orderique, 5:10.63 (qualified for state).
200-yard freestyle relay: Columbus (junior Matthew Woods, senior Simon Jiang, junior Fabrizzio Orderique and sophomore Will Beatty), 1:38.57 (qualified for state).
100-yard backstroke: Brookstone sophomore Jaxon Vael, 1:05.61.
100-yard breaststroke: Alex McKeown of Harris County, 1:06.20 (qualified for state).
400-yard freestyle relay: Columbus (junior Matthew Woods, sophomore Madison Park, sophomore Will Beatty and junior Fabrizzio Orderique), 3:32.10 (qualified for state).
Girls event winners
200-yard medley relay: Columbus (junior Madigan Starr, junior Lindsey Conroy, junior Katheryn Livingston and senior Kaleigh Feger), 1:53.43 (meet record).
200-yard freestyle: Columbus junior Katie Jordan, 1:58.24 (qualified for state).
200-yard individual medley: Columbus junior Madigan Starr, 2:15.16 (qualified for state).
50-yard freestyle: Brookstone senior Hannah Mattson, 24.88 (qualified for state).
1-meter diving: Columbus senior Olivia Hinton, 163.35.
100-yard butterfly: Harris County sophomore Renae Mattson, 1:01.22 (qualified for state).
100-yard freestyle: Brookstone senior Hannah Mattson, 54.03 (meet record).
500-yard freestyle: Columbus junior Katie Jordan, 5:14.57 (meet record).
200-yard freestyle relay: Columbus (junior Katie Jordan, sophomore Libby Storey, freshman Catherine Kennedy and senior Kaleigh Feger), 1:44.88 (qualified for state).
100-yard backstroke: Columbus junior Madigan Starr, 58.50 (qualified for state).
100-yard breaststroke: Columbus freshman Catherine Kennedy, 1:12.02 (qualified for state).
400-yard freestyle relay: Columbus (junior Katie Jordan, freshman Macy Sanders, junior Katheryn Livingston and junior Madigan Starr), 3:49.91 (qualified for state).
