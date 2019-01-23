Spencer High School has a new head football coach.
Robert Sanders, the school’s athletics director and wrestling coach, is taking on the head football coaching duties as well. Spencer principal Johnny Freeman made the announcement at a news conference Wednesday in the school’s library.
Sanders replaces Justin Newman, who was fired despite the Greenwave qualifying for the state playoffs in his lone season as the head coach. In the 32-team first round, Region 5 fourth seed Spencer lost 65-0 to Region 8 first seed Rabun County, which reached the quarterfinals. The Greenwave finished with a 3-8 record.
Newman was hired at Spencer last spring as the offensive coordinator after being fired from his first head football coaching job, at Jordan, where the Red Jackets went 2-18 in his two seasons there. But he was promoted in May to be Spencer’s head coach after Pierre Coffey became assistant principal at Baker Middle School.
Coffey led the Greenwave to a 19-15 record in his three seasons there. They qualified for the state playoffs all three seasons, advancing as far as the second round in 2015.
The hiring at Spencer leaves Pacelli as the only Bi-City school without a head football coach. But that vacancy is scheduled to be filled Thursday, when Pacelli will conduct a news conference to announce its selection.
The Ledger-Enquirer reported in November that Mark LeGree resigned at Pacelli despite improving the Vikings from 0-10 to 4-6 in his two seasons there.
