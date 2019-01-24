Pacelli has new a head football coach -- and that means another local school needs one

A Columbus area high school has filled its head football coach vacancy by hiring one away from another local school.
Dwight Jones is the new coach at Pacelli, leaving Russell County to search for his replacement.
Pacelli made the announcement with a news conference Thursday in the school’s cafeteria.
Mark “Dre” LeGree resigned as Pacelli’s head football coach three days after the Vikings ended their 2018 season ended with a 4-6 record, a surprise decision considering they had improved from a winless season the first year he coached his alma mater. But the Vikings were ranked 32nd out of 37 teams in the Georgia High School Association Class A Power Ratings for private schools. The top 24 teams qualified for the state playoffs.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Click on this story later today for reaction and more details.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
Comments