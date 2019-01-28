A new king of the Columbus area mats is crowned at city wrestling championships

There’s a new king of the mats in the Columbus area.
The Harris County Tigers won the team title during city wrestling championships Saturday in the Columbus High School gym.
This is only the second time in the event’s 24-year history that the Tigers took home the first-place trophy. The other time was in 2013. Last year, they finished third behind the Central Red Devils, whose victory was their third in four years, and the runner-up Smiths Station Panthers, who finished second again this year.
“The kids were very excited,” said Harris County coach Alex Moore, in his fifth season leading the Tigers. “It was one of our goals that we wanted to accomplish this season. We have placed first or second in every tournament we have competed in this season, so we knew what it was going to take to get the job done, and our kids went out and took care of business.”
Indeed, the Tigers had a wrestler in more than half of the final matches in the 14 weight classes. They totaled four individual winners and four runners-up, along with two third-place finishes and two fourths.
“Every wrestler we brought scored points for our team,” Moore said. “We placed 12 of the 13 wrestlers that participated. That is huge when you want to win the team race.”
Team standings
1. Harris County 249; 2. Smiths Station 208.5; 3. Spencer 182; 4. Columbus 155.5; 5. Central 93.5; 6. Northside 90.5; 7. Chattahoochee County 72; 8. Jordan 66; 9. Kendrick 35; 10. Pacelli 32; 11. Hardaway 26; 12. Shaw 21; 13. Carver 13; 14. Brookstone 6.
Final match results
106 pounds: Oran Decker of Harris County won by decision over Sean Mulvany of Columbus.
113 pounds: Malik Hardy of Spencer won by decision Austin Bell of Columbus.
120 pounds: Tucker Kinsaul of Harris County won by pin over Tony Batiz of Smiths Station.
126 pounds: Sam Bowers of Northside won by decision over Garrett Wood of Harris County.
132 pounds: John Jones of Northside won by major decision over Grant Monroe of Harris County.
138 pounds: Robert Mulvany of Columbus won by technical fall over Joshua Bowers of Northside.
145 pounds: Max Kauffman of Central won by technical fall over Dakota Leon of Smiths Station.
152 pounds: Ryan Bithorn of Columbus won by decision over Anthony Dunn of Smiths Station.
160 pounds: Maverick Crownhart-Swan of Harris County won by default over Karlton Williams of Spencer.
170 pounds: David Emfinger of Harris County won by pin over Marcelous Bankston of Columbus.
182 pounds: Nick Derdoski of Smiths Station won by default over Cohen Perry of Harris County.
195 pounds: Amani Byrd of Spencer won by pin over Isaiah Bolin of Harris County.
220 pounds: Kyle Watson of Smiths Station won by decision over Caleb Jones of Spencer.
285 pounds: Micah Butler of Spencer won by pin over DeMerius Riggins of Jordan.
