Another batch of student athletes in the Columbus area sign college scholarships

By Mark Rice

February 14, 2019 06:16 PM

During a ceremony Thursday at Columbus High School, four senior student athletes signed college scholarships. They are, from left, Tierra White, volleyball, University of West Georgia; Amanda Pate, softball, Emory University; Avery Hooper, softball, LaGrange College; Hannah Hutchens, cross country, Columbus State University.
During the past week, another batch of Columbus area student athletes signed national letters of intent for scholarships to play sports in college.

Thursday in the Columbus High School gym, four Blue Devils signed: Tierra White, volleyball, University of West Georgia; Amanda Pate, softball, Emory University; Avery Hooper, softball, LaGrange College; Hannah Hutchens, cross country, Columbus State University.

Monday at Calvary Christian School, wide receiver Aaron Christopher signed with Albany State University.

Feb. 8 at Chattahoochee County High School, offensive lineman Kedrick Harvey signed to be a preferred walk-on at Kennesaw State University.

Feb. 7 in the Jordan Vocational High School library, six Red Jacket football players signed: defensive lineman Wesley Crews, Hutchinson Community College; offensive lineman Xavier Harvey, ASA Miami; defensive lineman Demeris Riggins, ASA Miami; defensive lineman Traquan Davis, ASA Miami; wide receiver Cam Green, Rochester Technical Community College; quarterback/athlete Emmanuel Mann, Hutchinson Community College.

Feb. 6 at Shaw High School, Raiders running back Andrew Lacy signed with ASA Miami.

