Carver girls play in Final Four for third straight year. Here’s the semifinal result.

By Mark Rice

March 02, 2019 07:34 PM

Carver senior forward Jailyn Shaw shoots over a defender at the end of the first half during Saturday’s semifinal in the Georgia High School Association Class AAAA girls basketball state tournament. 03/02/2019
In their third straight strip to the Georgia High School Association Class AAAA girls basketball Final Four, the Carver Tigers showed they continue to be favored to win the program’s first state championship.

The Tigers (31-0), No. 2 in the Class AAAA girls MaxPreps rankings, remained undefeated as they beat No. 3 Flowery Branch 74-70 Saturday in the semifinals at Fort Valley State University.

They will play in the state championship game 11 a.m. Friday at the Macon Coliseum against No. 4 Spalding, which beat No. 4 Luella 50-28 in the other semifinal.

Flowery Branch had upset No. 1. Henry County 57-50 in the quarterfinals.

Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.

