Carver boys played in their first Final Four in 11 years. Here’s the semifinal result.

The Carver boys basketball team will play in the program’s first state championship game in 11 years.
The Tigers (24-5), No. 4 in the MaxPreps Class AAAA boys rankings, prevailed 58-50 Saturday night over No. 5 Woodward in the Georgia High School Association Class AAAA semifinals at Fort Valley State University.
They will play in the championship game 1 p.m. Friday at the Macon Coliseum against No. 3 Americus-Sumter, which upset No. 2 Sandy Creek 63-56 in the other semifinal.
Americus-Sumter had upset No. 1 St. Pius X 63-48 in the quarterfinals.
The Carver program’s lone GHSA title came 48 years ago.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
