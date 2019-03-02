High School Sports

Carver boys played in their first Final Four in 11 years. Here’s the semifinal result.

By Mark Rice

March 02, 2019 09:29 PM

Carver senior guard Anthony “A.J.” Watts dunks for a 25-25 tie at halftime during Saturday’s game against Woodward in the Georgia High School Association Class AAAA boys basketball state semifinals at Fort Valley State University. 03/02/2019 DONN KESTER Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

The Carver boys basketball team will play in the program’s first state championship game in 11 years.

The Tigers (24-5), No. 4 in the MaxPreps Class AAAA boys rankings, prevailed 58-50 Saturday night over No. 5 Woodward in the Georgia High School Association Class AAAA semifinals at Fort Valley State University.

They will play in the championship game 1 p.m. Friday at the Macon Coliseum against No. 3 Americus-Sumter, which upset No. 2 Sandy Creek 63-56 in the other semifinal.

Americus-Sumter had upset No. 1 St. Pius X 63-48 in the quarterfinals.

The Carver program’s lone GHSA title came 48 years ago.

