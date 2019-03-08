Carver girls basketball wins its first state title, completes undefeated season

They came into this state championship game undefeated and committed to winning their program’s first title after falling short the previous two seasons in the Final Four.
And these Carver Tigers had to beat the defending Georgia High School Association Class AAAA champion Spalding Jaguars – the team that beat them by seven points in last year’s state semifinals.
Friday in the Macon Coliseum, the Tigers completed their mission with a 56-44 victory over Spalding.
Junior center Olivia Cochran led Carver with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Senior forward Jailyn Shaw had 13 points and 14 rebounds. Sophomore guard/forward Kionna Gaines scored 11 points and senior guard Sadrea Mabry added 10 points.
The Tigers, No. 2 in the MaxPreps GHSA Class AAAA girls basketball rankings, had won all but two of their previous 31 games this season by double digits. But one of those was Saturday’s 74-70 victory over No. 3 Flowery Branch, which had upset No. 1 Henry County 57-50 in the quarterfinals. So the Tigers came into this final against No. 4 Spalding confident they could win another tight game.
They got one in the first half Friday.
Both teams pressured each other with full-court defense from the start, producing poor shooting percentages all around. Carver never trailed and increased the lead by controlling the boards on both ends.
Leading 9-7 with 2:37 left in the first quarter, the Tigers went on a 15-2 run for a 24-9 lead with 5:21 left in the half.
Spalding answered with a 17-5 run that cut the margin to 29-26, but Cochran’s three-point play on a layup and free throw off Love-Hill’s assist gave Carver a 32-26 lead at halftime.
Gaines’ half-court steal and fastbreak lay-in highlighted Carver’s dominating 11-2 third quarter for a 43-28 lead. The Tigers never let the Tigers within single digits of them again.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
