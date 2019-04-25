5 Columbus area baseball teams began state playoffs Wednesday. Here’s who won.

Photo Gallery: Blue Devils dominate Hampton, move to next round of state baseball playoffs In Class AAAA baseball playoffs, the Columbus Blue Devils dominated Hampton in a 10-0 and 18-1 sweep at Golden Park. “Overall, our pitching was outstanding, and we played good defense and we swung it well,” said Columbus head coach Chad Mathis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In Class AAAA baseball playoffs, the Columbus Blue Devils dominated Hampton in a 10-0 and 18-1 sweep at Golden Park. “Overall, our pitching was outstanding, and we played good defense and we swung it well,” said Columbus head coach Chad Mathis.

Five baseball teams in the Columbus area played doubleheaders Wednesday as the best-of-three series began in the first round of the Georgia High School Association 2019 state playoffs. Here’s a roundup of the results:

Columbus

In Class AAAA, the Region 1 second-seeded Columbus Blue Devils dominated Region 4 third seed Hampton in a 10-0 and 18-1 sweep at Golden Park.

“Overall, our pitching was outstanding, and we played good defense and we swung it well,” said Columbus head coach Chad Mathis. “I’m proud of the way our guys performed.”

Columbus advanced to the Class AAAA Sweet 16 and will play May 2 against Region 2 first seed Mary Persons or Region 3 fourth seed Richmond Academy. The Blue Devils would host the series if Richmond wins; if not, they would play at Mary Persons.

In Game 1, Columbus outhit Hampton 7-1. The leading hitters for the Blue Devils were junior Davis Livingston (two hits, three RBIs), sophomore Sean Desrosier (two RBIs) and senior Robbie Tillman (two RBIs).

Austin Hicks, a senior, pitched the shutout victory with six strikeouts in five innings.

In Game 2, Columbus outhit Hampton 15-1. The leading hitters for the Blue Devils were junior Ben Schorr (four RBIs), Tillman (two hits, three RBIs), sophomore Gray Voltz (two RBIs), Desrosier (two hits) and junior Jack Harford (two hits).

Livingston pitched the victory with eight strikeouts in five innings.

Northside

In Class AAAA, the Region 1 third-seeded Northside Patriots didn’t let being on the road prevent them from sweeping Region 4 second seed Eastside 8-1 and 10-0.

The Patriots advanced to the Class AAAA Sweet 16 and will play May 2 at Region 3 first seed Burke County or at home against Region 2 fourth seed Perry.





In Game 1, Northside outhit Eastside 9-4 and committed one error while Eastside committed three. Leading the Northside offense were Tray Richburg and Mack Williams with three hits each and Colton Joyner, Spencer Chandler and Clayton Weaver with two RBIs apiece. Connor Sizemore pitched the victory, striking out two in seven innings.





In Game 2, the Patriots outhit Eastside 12-3 and committed one errors while Eastside committed two. Leading the Northside offense were Connor O’Neal (three hits, four RBIs), Joyner (two hits, one RBI) and Hunter Poe (two hits). Joyner pitched the victory with five strikeouts in six innings.

Hardaway

In Class AAAA, the Region 1 fourth-seeded Hardaway Hawks lost 4-0 and trailed 8-1 in the bottom of the seventh Wednesday at Region 4 first seed Woodward Academy. Game 2 wasn’t finished before this story’s deadline

In Game 1, Hardaway had the same number of hits (five) as Woodward, but the Hawks had three errors and Woodward none. Kendall Butler, a senior, led the Hardaway offense with two hits.

Harris County

In Class AAAAA, the Region 1 first-seeded Harris County Tigers split their doubleheader Wednesday at home against Region 4 fourth seed Union Grove.

Despite outhitting Union Grove 4-3 in the errorless Game 1, the Tigers lost 3-1. Timmy Brooks led Harris County’s offense with two hits, and Cole Stanford delivered the team’s lone RBI.

Harris County responded adamantly in Game 2, winning 12-3. The Tigers came through in the clutch much better than Union Grove as they were outhit 9-8 but committed fewer errors (2-1). Leading the Harris County offense were Daniel Miller (four RBIs, two walks), John Moxley (two hits, one walk, three RBIs) and Stanford (two RBIs, two walks). Tanner Connor pitched the victory with four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Game 3 will be 5 p.m. April 25 at Harris County.

Brookstone

In the 24-team Class A private-school bracket, the 13th-seeded Brookstone Cougars were swept 7-3 and 9-3 at home by 20th-seeded Hebron Christian.

In Game 1, the Cougars didn’t commit any errors but were outhit 10-8.

In Game 2, the Cougars again played better defense than Hebron (Brookstone one error, Hebron three) but were outhit 9-2. Ben Sloan led Brookstone’s offense with an RBI and a walk.