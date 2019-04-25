3 Columbus area tennis teams were in Elite Eight. 2 are in a Final Four

The Columbus High School girls tennis team celebrates advancing to the Georgia High School Association Class AAAA 2019 Final Four after beating LaGrange 3-1 Wednesday, April 25, at Lakebottom. Front row, from left: Sherry Aschenbach, Sydney McRae, Mary Weston Courville and Olivia Philips. Back row, from left: Joy Mobley, Kelsey Human, Pranati Yadlapalli, Ragan Faircloth, Carter Hudson, Kindra Woodman, Lexi Grier and coach MikelAnna Hill. Courtesy of MikelAnna Hill

Three local tennis teams played Elite Eight matches in their Georgia High School Association playoffs this week. Here’s how they did in those state quarterfinals:

Columbus girls

After shutting out their first two opponents in the Class AAAA playoffs this year, the Region 1 first-seeded Columbus Blue Devils had a tougher challenge Wednesday at Lakebottom, but they prevailed 3-1 over Region 5 second seed LaGrange.

Winning their matches for Columbus were: senior Mary Weston Courville, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 1 singles; senior Sydney McRae, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, at No. 2 singles; and senior Kindra Woodman and junior Olivia Philips, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 1 doubles.

Columbus coach MikelAnna Hill was mighty impressed by the grit McRae displayed.

“She came back after being down 5-4 in the third set,” said Hill, who has coached the program for eight years, including the 2016 Class AAAA state championship. “It was epic.”

The Blue Devils advanced to their second straight Class AAAA Final Four. They finished as the runner-up last season.

Their semifinal match this year will be against Marist or Woodward at a date, time and location not announced before this story’s deadline.

Brookstone girls

The Area 1 first-seeded Brookstone Cougars advanced to the program’s fifth straight Class A private-school Final Four with a 3-0 victory Thursday at home over Area 2 third seed Providence Christian of Lilburn.

“I felt pretty confident going in because we played these girls last year and beat them fairly easily,” said Brookstone coach Mary Lynne Cumiskey, who has led the Cougars to 12 state championships in 39 seasons, including in 2016 and 2017 before losing in the final last year.

Winning their matches Thursday for Brookstone were: sophomore Mattie Albright, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 3 singles; senior Lillie Patton and junior Lillie Norred, 6-1, 6-4, at No. 1 doubles; and junior Mary Stewart Mullin and sophomore Marie Eckstein, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 2 doubles.

Cumiskey was especially pleased with Albright’s performance.

“I think my No. 3 singles probably is playing some of the best tennis she’s played all season,” Cumiskey said. “She’s just a fighter. She stays out there and fights for every single point. She’s just extremely focused and determined.”

Brookstone has shut out both of its playoff opponents this year.

“My girls are just playing really well right now,” Cumiskey said, “and with us not dropping a match, I’m pretty excited about moving on to the next round.”

The Cougars will play in the semifinals at noon Tuesday at Area 4 first seed Mount Paran.

Columbus boys

The Region 1 first-seeded Columbus Blue Devils lost 3-1 Thursday at Lakebottom against Region 8 third seed St. Pius.

No other information about the match was available before this story’s deadline.