This Glenwood softball player disobeyed her coach. It won her team the state title.

She disobeyed her coach. Then she scored the winning run for the state title.

The Glenwood Gators won the 2019 Alabama Independent School Association Class AAA softball championship Friday with a 4-3 victory over defending champion Macon East at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.

Glenwood started the eight-team double-elimination tournament Thursday with wins of 8-0 over Russell Christian and 8-1 over Bessemer Academy to advance to the final round.

The Gators beat Macon East 9-3 in their first game Friday. Then, after Macon East came back through the losers bracket, they entered the last inning tied 3-3 in the rematch.

After escaping the top of the seventh when Macon East stranded a runner in scoring position, the Gators won it in extraordinary style.

Wellesley Henderson, a junior, led off by reaching base on an error. Chloe Enfinger, also a junior, pinch-ran for Henderson, and senior Ashley Gallant bunted her to second base.

As senior Sophie Wilkerson grounded out to third base, Glenwood head coach Dusty Perdue signaled for Enfinger to hold at second. But she dashed to third base anyway.

“I’m saying, ‘No, no, no,’ and she went, ‘Go, go, go,’” Perdue recalled with a laugh Monday.

The throw to third was high and went down the left field line. Chloe scampered home and safely slid across the plate.

“It was a bang-bang play,” Perdue said. “I was in shock. You don’t usually win it that way.”

Perdue praised Enfinger’s aggressiveness — and her team spirit for taking advantage of her opportunities while being a substitute off the bench.

“She’s an athlete,” he said. “She’s a get-down-in the-dirt girl. She’s our flex player, so she plays defense and doesn’t get to hit much, but she’s an athlete, and she just used her athletic ability there.”

All but two of Glenwood’s starters returned from last year’s team that finished second in the tournament. Now, they have won their fourth state championship in five years, and Perdue has won seven in his 10 years as the program’s coach.

Perdue said the team’s seven seniors, including five who have been in the program for seven years, “probably will go down as the winningest senior class I’ve ever coached.”

The Gators (44-10) made the most of their four hits in the final game, delivered by Gallant (2 RBI), Henderson (RBI), Austin Neely and Morgan Grant. In addition to Enfinger, Ariana Pinder, Hope Gullatt and Mae Durham scored Glenwood’s runs.

Gallant, who was named the tournament’s MVP, earned the pitching victory in the final game. In seven innings, she allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

Pinder, Gullatt and Carle Hampton are the other Gators named to the all-tournament team.