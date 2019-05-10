Domination: This Columbus baseball team blows out foes, wins 2nd straight state title

The Calvary Christian School baseball team celebrates winning the Georgia Independent Christian Athletic Association Division I-AA state championship with a doubleheader sweep of Johnson Ferry Christian Academy at home Friday, May 10, 2019. Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

The Calvary Christian School baseball team has won its second straight Georgia Independent Christian Athletic Association state championship.

The Knights dominated the best-of-three Division I-AA final series at home against Johnson Ferry Christian Academy of Marietta by sweeping Friday’s doubleheader 10-3 and 15-1.

In Game 1, the Knights led by only one run after five innings, but they exploded for eight runs in the sixth.

The game’s leading hitters for Calvary, which totaled 10 hits, were sophomore Jesse Donohue (2 hits, 3 RBI) and sophomore Caden Shirah (2 RBI).

Nick Morgan, another sophomore, earned the pitching victory, striking out seven in six innings.

In Game 2, the Knights remained in control as they jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first two innings, then scored eight more runs in the last two innings.

Calvary collected 15 hits in the game, led by Morgan (3 hits, 2 RBI), Donohue (2 hits, 3 RBI) and senior Stephen Smith (2 hits, 2 RBI).

Zachary Garcia, a senior, pitched a complete-game victory while striking out eight.

The Knights knifed through the eight-team state tournament like butter. They swept all three of their series by a combined score of 65-11. The narrowest margin of victory was five runs.