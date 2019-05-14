These Columbus athletes won state track and field championships in 2019

Shaw High School won the Georgia High School Association Class AAAA 4x100 relay during the state championships Saturday at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany. The champions are: top left, Antonio Webb; top right, TQ Eberhart; bottom left, Roderick Winfrey; bottom right, Cua’Sean Young. Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

Several student athletes from the Columbus area won state track and field championships this spring. Here’s a roundup of their achievements:

Georgia

During the Georgia High School Association Class AAAA meet at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany, the Shaw foursome of Antonio Webb, TQ Eberhart, Roderick Winfrey and Cua’Sean Young won the boys 4x100 relay (42.24 seconds).

Also during the GHSA Class AAAA meet, Ian Rome of Columbus won the boys triple jump (47 feet, 6 inches).

During the GHSA Class A public-school meet, also at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany, Marion County won two state championships. Febbie King won the girls 400 (58.45), and Ansley Whitley won the girls discus (127-4) — her fourth straight title in the event.

Alabama

During the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 7A meet at the Gulf Shores Municipal Track, the Central girls won the 4x100 (47.31) relay and the 4x400 (3:54.59) relay.

The 4x100 team members were M’kiyah Conner, Mariah McCord, Tanryn Thorn and Vanessa Frank. They also won the 4x200 relay at the indoor state championships this past winter.

The 4x400 team members were Karmen Shipp, Conner, Frank and Thorn. Conner, Frank, Thorn and Samiah Love won the 4x400 relay at the indoor state championships this past winter.

During the Alabama Independent School Association meet at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Nathaniel Trzpuc of Glenwood won the boys shot put (45-9).