Northside baseball state championship series scores and highlights

Northside’s Colton Joyner pitches during Game 1 of the best-of-three Georgia High School Association Class AAAA baseball state championship series against Denmark at State Mutual Stadium in Rome on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

When the state playoffs began, both teams weren’t close to being among expected title contenders. In fact, neither of them was in the GeorgiaDugoutPreview.com final regular-season Georgia High School Association Class AAAA baseball top 10 rankings.

But the best-of-three championship series Tuesday at State Mutual Stadium in Rome featured the Northside Patriots in the 17-year program’s first final against the Denmark Danes, a first-year program led by a former Northside head coach.

So the outcome would have been storybook either way. The Patriots made it their heroic tale.

And they did it in a stylish sweep, with scores that served as a microcosm of the two different ways they’ve beaten teams through these playoffs: first, a dramatic comeback for a 7-6 victory; then, a dominating, no-doubt 11-2 clincher.

In Game 1, trailing 5-1 in the fourth inning, the Patriots tied it with a four-run frame, highlighted by sophomore Walt McConnell’s three-run double to right-center field.

The Danes went ahead 6-5 in their next at-bat, but the Patriots rallied in the bottom of the seventh for the victory.

Will Bryant, a sophomore, scored the tying run on a sacrifice fly after pinch-running for senior Colton Joyner, who had doubled. Mack Williams, a junior, scored the winning run after reaching on a hit-by-pitch. He scored with two outs when the Denmark lef fielder dropped Justin Veloz’s flyball.

Connor O’Neal, a sophomore, led Northside’s batters with three of the team’s 12 hits. In addition to McConnell’s three RBI, senior Spencer Chandler drove in two runs.

Northside’s pitchers in Game 1 were Joyner, senior Charles Stephenson and junior Hunter Poe.

Connor Sizemore, a sophomore, pitched a complete-game five-hitter for the victory in Game 2.

Denmark head coach David Smart led the Patriots for six seasons (2009-14), compiling a 93-68 record with two state quarterfinal appearances, and Northside head coach Dee Miller was one of his assistants.

GeorgiaDugoutPreview.com reported that Miller was one of Smart’s groomsmen and they remain closed friends.

“I’m happy for him,” Smart said in the article. “I always said that, at some point, he would be playing for (a state baseball championship) and I wanted to be there to watch it, just not in the other dugout.”

Miller said in the article, “I don’t know that either of us want to play each other.”

Northside is considered a relatively new program because the school opened 17 years ago, but Denmark is even less-experienced, with the school having opened in August.

The Region 1 third-seeded Patriots swept their first three series, including the first two in dominating fashion: 8-1 and 10-0 over Region 4 second seed Eastside; 9-1 and 11-3 over Region 2 fourth seed Perry; 3-1 and 4-2 over Region 5 first seed Cartersville. Then in the semifinals at Region 8 first seed North Oconee, the Patriots split the first two games, both with 6-5 scores, and prevailed 3-1 in the third game.

Denmark, the Region 7 fourth seed, swept Region 6 first seed Northwest Whitfield 8-5 and 11-2 and Region 8 third seed St. Pius X 7-1 and 8-3. Then the Danes emerged victorious in three games over Region 2 second seed West Laurens (8-1, 6-10, 7-2) and Region 7 first seed Blessed Trinity (3-6, 4-3, 8-4).