2 Columbus golfers win state titles at Georgia high school championships

Huge alligator slinks across Florida air force base’s golf course
A “monster” alligator was seen wandering across a golf course on the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida on August 31. Local media reported that the gator had been previously seen in the area and had been nicknamed ‘Elvis’.
