2 Columbus golfers win state titles at Georgia high school championships

The Georgia High School Association Class AAAA boys and girls golf state championships were played in Columbus on Monday and Tuesday, and hometown favorites from the same school won the individual titles.

Columbus High School junior Madeleine Krueger won the two-round girls tournament by one stroke at Maple Ridge Golf Club with a 3-over 147 (74-73).

Columbus senior Jonathan Parker won the two-round boys tournament by one stroke at the Country Club of Columbus with a 4-under 138 (66-72).

