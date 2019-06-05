All the 2019 Georgia coaches Hall of Fame members coached in Chattahoochee Valley

Local baseball coach notches 1,000th win. We’ll give you one guess who it is. Bobby Howard, head baseball coach at St. Anne-Pacelli School in Columbus, Ga., won his 1,000th game Monday afternoon with an 8-3 win over Webster County. Here are our ten favorite photos from the game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bobby Howard, head baseball coach at St. Anne-Pacelli School in Columbus, Ga., won his 1,000th game Monday afternoon with an 8-3 win over Webster County. Here are our ten favorite photos from the game.

The Georgia Athletic Coaches Association inducted its Class of 2019 into its Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Dalton Convention Center — and each of the five new members coached in the Chattahoochee Valley:

▪ Former Hardaway cheer coach Pam Carter

▪ Former Columbus baseball coach Bobby Howard, currently at Pacelli

▪ Former Harris County boys basketball coach Aaron “Pete” Geter Jr.

▪ Former Greenville football coach Dwight Hochstetler

▪ Former Taylor County girls basketball coach Matt Troutman

Pam Carter

Carter was a head cheer coach for 22 years, including 19 at Hardaway.

Her teams won 11 region/area titles, finished as state runner-up in 1994 and as state champion in 1995. She was a GACA Coach of the Year 11 times, a National Coach of the Year once and inducted into the Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

Bobby Howard

Howard has coached for 43 years. When he was elected to the GACA Hall of Fame, he had a career record of 985-296 in 38 years as a head baseball coach, but he notched his 1,000th victory this past season.

His Columbus teams won 12 state championships and finished as state runner-up seven times. His teams also won 28 region titles. He coached at Jordan for two years, Kendrick for five years, Columbus for 31 years and Central-Phenix City for two years, as well as Middle Georgia College for one year, before joining Pacelli in 2018.

He is a member of the Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame and the halls of fame associated with Columbus State University, the Georgia Dugout Club, the National High School Baseball Coaches Association and the American Baseball Association.

Four of his players reached the major leagues, including National Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas.

Aaron ‘Pete’ Geter

Geter coached basketball for 31 years in Georgia. He was head boys basketball coach at Wheeler County for two years, Harris County for eight years and Wilkinson County for 20 years. He was head girls basketball coach for one year at Jones County.

His career record of 669-186 includes 14 region titles, 13 sectional titles and 10 state championships. His teams were 10-0 in state title games, all with Wilkinson. He was named a Coach of the Year 29 times, and he served as principal and superintendent in Wilkinson while continuing to coach.

Dwight Hochstetler

Hochstetler coached football for 37 years in Georgia, 10 at Greenville and 27 at Bowdon.

His career record of 345-114-1 includes three state championships, two state runner-ups and 21 region titles. He was named a Coach of the Year by the GACA 22 times, by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta four times and by the Macon Touchdown Club once.

Evan Hochstetter, his son, is head football coach at Manchester.

Matt Troutman

Troutman coached for 40 years, all at Taylor County.

His girls basketball teams won 20 region titles and six state championships. They were state runner-up three times. His career record was 911-197.

He also coached track & field and cross country for 12 years, with three region titles.

He was named a Coach of the Year 20 times in the region, six times in the state and once in the nation.