Ledger-Enquirer announces 2019 All-Bi-City Soccer Teams, players, coaches of the year

Three schools share the six top honors on the Ledger-Enquirer’s 2019 All-Bi-City Boys and Girls Soccer Teams.

Columbus High received half of them: junior Josie Wood is the Girls Offensive Player of the Year; senior Jack Fuller is the Boys Defensive Players of the Year; and Catherine Lovin is the Girls Coach of the Year.

Pacelli received two of them: junior Brayden Wood (no, he isn’t related to Josie Wood) is the Boys Offensive Player of the Year; and Nick Fusco is the Boys Coach of the Year.

Brookstone received the other one: senior Deme Courtney is the Girls Defensive Player of the Year.

Muscogee County School District athletics director Jeff Battles coordinated the selection process on behalf of the L-E. He invited Columbus area principals to have their head coaches submit nominations. Coaches voted on the selections.

Josie Wood notched 23 goals and 17 assists this season. And she consistently delivered, scoring in 15 of 22 games. She also produced in the clutch, with two game-winners as well as goals in two of the team’s four playoff matches.

Fuller averaged seven tackles per game as he led the Columbus defense to seven shutouts this season. He also scored three goals from his center back position.

Lovin, in her third year as the program’s head coach, led the Blue Devils to a 20-2 record and a berth in the Georgia High School Association Class AAAA state semifinals, the farthest of any local team.

Brayden Wood averaged nearly two games per game, collecting 34 goals and nine assists in 19 games this season.

Fusco, in his fifth season as the program’s head coach, led the Vikings to a 14-4-1 record and a berth in the GHSA Class A private-school state quarterfinals. After the season, he left Pacelli to coach for the Charlotte Independence Youth Soccer Club in North Carolina.

Courtney scored three goals despite being a defender and was named the team’s MVP after leading the Cougars in assists with 12. She also took most of the team’s corner kicks.

2019 All-Bi-City Girls Soccer Team

Offensive Player of the Year: Columbus junior Josie Wood

Defensive Player of the Year: Brookstone senior Deme Courtney

Coach of the Year: Catherine Lovin of Columbus

First team: Brookstone — sophomore Margaret Middleton and junior Nan Sheek; Calvary Christian — junior Amanda Woolbright; Columbus — junior Vanessa Aviles, senior Lizzie Hedrick, sophomore Ashlyn Jenkins and sophomore Claudia Veliz; Glenwood — senior Brianna Fanning; Jordan — sophomore Deyonna Byrd and junior Evelyn Landeros; Northside — freshman Brianna Conley, sophomore La’Mya Morris and sophomore Haley Sturla; Shaw — junior Jordyn Brock

Second team: Brookstone — Katie Rice and Drea Singleton; Calvary Christian — Libby Brooks; Central — Taylor Borboa and Martina Niekrasas; Columbus — Faith Knoedler and Shayla Perrymond; Glenwood — Emily Sawtelle and Jordyn Wheeler; Harris County — Chatham Craven and Hayley Dekker; Northside — Cynthia Soto and Marissa Taghon; Pacelli — Taylor McKenna; Shaw — Briana Spear; Smiths Station — Shelby Watkins; Spencer — Keytlin Nicole Borjas

Honorable mention: Brookstone — Ruth Baker; Calvary Christian — Madi Osborne; Chattahoochee County — Jalene Lillie; Columbus — Taylor Baker; Glenwood — Taylor Johnson; Harris County — Meg Walton; Northside — Olivia Smith; Shaw — Michaela Brown and Skylar Carter; Smiths Station — Kylie Pritchett

2019 All-Bi-City Boys Soccer Team

Offensive Player of the Year: Pacelli junior Brayden Wood

Defensive Player of the Year: Columbus senior Jack Fuller

Coach of the Year: Nick Fusco of Pacelli

First team: Brookstone — senior Henry Barnes; Calvary Christian — junior Will Cole, freshman Dante Jonson and freshman Andrew McGinnis; Central — Bryan Garcia Columbus — junior Darrell Brown, senior Tyler Harbin and senior Leonardo Varela-Leon; Harris County — senior John Phillips; Northside — Ameen Elrhalami and Abraham Espinoza; Pacelli — senior Grant Auer, senior Danny Duran and senior Troy Espiritu

Second team: Brookstone — Taylor Harris and Noah Stenslie; Calvary Christian — Lundon Danford; Central — Drake Holloway and Christopher Watkins; Columbus — Gabe Burgamy, Garrett Cox and Julianh Miranda; Harris County — Felix Rodriguez, Javier Tinoco and Guadalupe Vazquez; Northside — Ian Corbin and Oscar Moreno; Pacelli — Gabriel Fleming, David Hernandez and Ben Kempffer

Honorable mention: Brookstone — Will Mullins, Clark Smith and Jonas Stenslie; Calvary Christian — Jevin Starzetski and Jack Woolbright; Central — Daniel Barbosa; Chattahoochee County — Richard Lucas; Columbus — Austin Baker, Jordan Sturla and Michael Wood; Hardaway — Isaias Zamudio; Pacelli — Jack Lopez, Robbie McKenna, Ramon Vazquez and Patricio Virgen; Shaw — Julien Perez; Spencer — Hector Imul Sarat