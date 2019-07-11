Central Red Devils ranked among nation’s top high school football programs

Central dominant in championship game captures state tile and caps perfect season Central High School captured their first state football championship in 25 years Wednesday evening at Auburn University's Jordan-Hare Stadium to cap a perfect, unbeaten season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Central High School captured their first state football championship in 25 years Wednesday evening at Auburn University's Jordan-Hare Stadium to cap a perfect, unbeaten season.

Following an unbeaten season and a blowout victory in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 7A state championship, the Central High School football team will start 2019 nationally ranked.

The Red Devils were ranked No. 38 in High School Football America’s Preseason 100. They are one of two teams from Alabama featured in the rankings (Hoover, at No. 26)

Last season, the No. 1-seeded Red Devils beat No. 2-seed Thomson 52-7 to cap an unbeaten season and the Class 7A title. They had previously lost three consecutive times in the state semifinals, all three to McGill-Toolen.

“We just left empty every year,” Central coach Jamey DuBose said after winning the state championship at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. “It hurt. We wanted to finish something … We wanted to teach them as adults growing up and everything else, if you start something, finish it.”

The Red Devils’ final 2018 ranking was No. 10. Senior quarterback Peter Parrish won Player of the Year in the Ledger-Enquirer’s 2018 All-Bi-City Honors, and senior linebacker Xavier Billingsley was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Despite those two names departing at the end of last year, the Red Devils return most of their starters. Another season of high expectations, and potentially another state championship appearance, is not out of the question.

“It’s a revolving door, a reload thing around here now,” DuBose previously told the L-E. “That’s what we’ve gotten it to, the same expectations..”