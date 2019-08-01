4 Central High cheerleaders won the chance to perform in London. They need your help.

Central High opens first educational greenhouse Central High School in Phenix City has opened its first educational greenhouse, offering students farm-to-table experience. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Central High School in Phenix City has opened its first educational greenhouse, offering students farm-to-table experience.

Four members of Central High School’s cheer team have the chance to travel abroad after being honored at a summer camp.

Team captain Sierra Anderson, along with Lyliana Tucker, Taya Bentley and Chloe Renfroe, were each named All-Americans at a Universal Cheerleaders Association home camp.

The camp was held at the indoor practice facility on the school’s campus. The four were hand-selected out of a group of 10 competitors following evaluations from camp judges.

The four have been invited to perform in the 2020 London New Year’s Day Parade. The entire team was also invited to perform in the pregame show at the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on New Year’s Day 2020.

“It’s a lot of commitment and time,” Tucker said. “A lot of people don’t really understand how much time it really is, so to be rewarded like that, it makes you feel really good.”

Three of the four girls have cheered since they were “three or four years old,” said head coach Lauren Ramirez. Renfroe began cheering in middle school.

“It boosts your spirit whenever you put years and years into cheerleading, to know that you can be one of the best,” Bentley said.

Each competitor had about an hour to learn a dance and cheer and combine it with different kinds of jumps. The cheerleaders were graded based on their performances.

The judges, Ramirez said, looked for sharp motions, strong facial expressions and good dance technique. They want competitors to be able to “push a crowd through,” with an emphasis on the “leader” part of the word “cheerleader.”

“It’s pretty much letting you know that you have the total package,” Ramirez said. “You have what everybody looks for. You have the sharp motions, the good smile, everything.”

There’s one major catch. UCA provides no financial assistance for the girls to travel to London, so they must pay entirely out-of-pocket to make the trip, which costs about $3,500 per person.

Three of the four girls have started GoFundMe campaigns. Bentley is sending out letters to businesses to see if they will sponsor the four girls. Tucker reached out to her family and friends. Renfroe also sells coupon booklets from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“They’re fundraising like crazy,” Ramirez said.

To support the girls’ trip to London, visit their GoFundMe pages below or contact coach Lauren Ramirez at lauren.ramirez@pcboe.net .

