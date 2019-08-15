Here are some of the Division 1 recruits to watch in 2019 around Chattahoochee Valley

Sunday Interview: Central head football coach talks about influences on his coaching career In this excerpt from the Sunday Interview, Jamey DuBose, head football coach at Central High School, talks about the coaches he has learned from and their influence on him. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In this excerpt from the Sunday Interview, Jamey DuBose, head football coach at Central High School, talks about the coaches he has learned from and their influence on him.

Spring practice is long in the past and fall camps are fully underway. In just a week, high school football season will return.

The Chattahoochee Valley is an area stocked full of talent yet again. From Troup County’s two Division I commits to Central High School’s new quarterback, the area looks well on its way to becoming a hotbed for talented recruits.

Here are just a few of the area’s seniors with significant Division I interest to watch for once the season gets underway.

Class of 2020

Kobe Hudson, Troup County

Kobe Hudson, Recruit Georgia’s 2018 Class AAAA player of the year, headlines the Class of 2020. Hudson sits as the No. 9 player in Georgia on 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

Hudson committed to Auburn in April 2018, and received offers from Alabama, Clemson and Georgia, among many others. Hudson is listed as a receiver on 247 Sports, but played heavily at quarterback in 2018. He was a 3,000-yard passer and a 1,000-yard rusher last season, threw 32 touchdowns and ran for 18 scores.

He threw for more than 800 yards and scored 13 total touchdowns across Troup’s four playoff games.

247 Sports’ Barton Simmons called Hudson a “potential mid-round NFL Draft pick.”

Andy Boykin, Troup County

Continuing the Troup train is Andy Boykin, a strong-side defensive end from Lagrange, Georgia, who has offers from Auburn and Alabama, among others.

Boykin actually committed to Auburn initially, but decommitted in August 2018.

Ja’Cyais Credle, Carver

Ja’Cyais Credle, a 6-foot-4 receiver from Columbus, ranks No. 69 in Georgia and is a three-star recruit with offers from several Division I programs.

Nicknamed “Stretch,” Credle racked up nearly 800 receiving yards last season. All seven of his receiving touchdowns came in 2018, and he averaged nearly 20 yards per reception last season, so he’s geared up for a big 2019.

E.J. Williams, Central (Phenix City)

Continuing the trend of strong receivers to come out of Central, E.J. Williams, the No. 4 player in Alabama (247 Sports) is as talented as they come.

The four-star receiver has not committed yet — Williams announces his college choice August 24 — but is projected to pick Clemson over Auburn, LSU and Alabama. He’s a tall, lean player, standing at 6-foot-3 and 188 pounds, much like former Central wideout and current Clemson standout Justyn Ross.

Williams visited Auburn for Big Cat Weekend (the Tigers’ annual recruiting event) in early June, his last official visit, it appears, until he picks a school.

Williams had 40 receptions for 668 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018, and scored in the third quarter of Central’s state-championship route of Thompson.

Javion Cohen, and Joshua Jones, Central (Phenix City)

Four-star offensive lineman Javion Cohen is the second of five Red Devils listed in the Class of 2020, and fellow lineman Joshua Jones is the third.

An Auburn commit, Cohen initially committed to South Carolina, but decommitted in April.

Jones, meanwhile, committed to Kentucky 11 days after visiting the university’s campus.

Cohen and Jones return to a massively-talented Central squad. The two will likely anchor the offensive line.

Tucker Melton, Central (Phenix City)

The Red Devil offensive line’s job might not be that difficult, as incoming quarterback Tucker Melton got a fair amount of experience a season ago.

Melton split time with departed quarterback (now-LSU Tiger) Peter Parrish, and he’s got the talent to make it a seamless transition. A pro-style quarterback, Melton committed to Bowling Green in June and will early enroll with the Falcons

Mike Harris, Central (Phenix City)

Last but certainly not least on the list of Red Devils is three-star cornerback Mike Harris.

The senior has yet to commit, but he holds offers from Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and others. He’s scheduled to make his decision on August 24.

Harris recorded 48 total tackles last season, and added seven pass-break ups.