High school football scores for Week 2 from around the Chattahoochee Valley

Carver coach reacts to 44-7 Heritage Bowl win over Spencer Carver High School head football coach Corey Joyner reacts to a 44-7 win over the Spencer Greenwave in the 2019 Heritage Bowl. The Tigers have a bye week next week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carver High School head football coach Corey Joyner reacts to a 44-7 win over the Spencer Greenwave in the 2019 Heritage Bowl. The Tigers have a bye week next week.

Here are all the scores from Week 2 across the Chattahoochee Valley, with several matchups between big-name teams.

The Heritage Bowl took place, Marion County faced Chattahoochee County and Troup faced Ridgeland.

Here’s who came out on top:

Thursday, Aug. 29

Shaw 47-26 Northside

Kendrick 22-46 Hardaway

Saturday, Aug. 30

Pacelli 20-19 Crawford County

Marion County 41-8 Chattahoochee County

Calvary Christian 47-6 Georgia Christian

Carver 44-7 Spencer

Glenwood 35-0 Lakeside

Smiths Station 16-6 Valley

Russell County 6-14 Carroll

Troup 59-24 Ridgeland

Harris Coutny 48-37 Westside

Central-Phenix City plays Cedar Grove at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.