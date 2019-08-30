High School Sports

High school football scores for Week 2 from around the Chattahoochee Valley

Carver coach reacts to 44-7 Heritage Bowl win over Spencer

Carver High School head football coach Corey Joyner reacts to a 44-7 win over the Spencer Greenwave in the 2019 Heritage Bowl. The Tigers have a bye week next week. By
Here are all the scores from Week 2 across the Chattahoochee Valley, with several matchups between big-name teams.

The Heritage Bowl took place, Marion County faced Chattahoochee County and Troup faced Ridgeland.

Here’s who came out on top:

Thursday, Aug. 29

  • Shaw 47-26 Northside
  • Kendrick 22-46 Hardaway

Saturday, Aug. 30

  • Pacelli 20-19 Crawford County
  • Marion County 41-8 Chattahoochee County
  • Calvary Christian 47-6 Georgia Christian
  • Carver 44-7 Spencer
  • Glenwood 35-0 Lakeside
  • Smiths Station 16-6 Valley
  • Russell County 6-14 Carroll
  • Troup 59-24 Ridgeland
  • Harris Coutny 48-37 Westside

Central-Phenix City plays Cedar Grove at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

