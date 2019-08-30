High School Sports
High school football scores for Week 2 from around the Chattahoochee Valley
Carver coach reacts to 44-7 Heritage Bowl win over Spencer
Up Next
Here are all the scores from Week 2 across the Chattahoochee Valley, with several matchups between big-name teams.
The Heritage Bowl took place, Marion County faced Chattahoochee County and Troup faced Ridgeland.
Here’s who came out on top:
Thursday, Aug. 29
- Shaw 47-26 Northside
- Kendrick 22-46 Hardaway
Saturday, Aug. 30
- Pacelli 20-19 Crawford County
- Marion County 41-8 Chattahoochee County
- Calvary Christian 47-6 Georgia Christian
- Carver 44-7 Spencer
- Glenwood 35-0 Lakeside
- Smiths Station 16-6 Valley
- Russell County 6-14 Carroll
- Troup 59-24 Ridgeland
- Harris Coutny 48-37 Westside
Central-Phenix City plays Cedar Grove at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
Comments