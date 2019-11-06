Vote now for Chattahoochee Valley’s high school football player of the week

The tenth week of high school prep football in the Chattahoochee Valley is in the books.

In notable games, Calvary Christian’s season ended in a playoff loss to King’s Academy, Hardaway beat Northside and Manchester beat Schley County.

Uncharacteristic mistakes doomed Harris County, as the Tigers lost in blowout fashion to Bainbridge.

To view all scores from this past week, click here.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Who should be crowned player of the week? Have your say by voting in our poll below. Results will be announced later in the week.