What the new GHSA classifications mean for Columbus-area high school sports

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) announced its reclassification alignments for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years Tuesday morning, and several local schools will feel its impact.

Northside will move from class 4A to class 6A; Carver (currently 4A), Spencer (2A) and Jordan (2A) will move to class 3A; and Kendrick will move from class 3A to class 2A.

Schools in classes 2A through 6A were classified based on their student reclassification count, which uses a multiplier of 2.0 for students living outside the school’s designated attendance zone. For example, schools with 500 students overall and 200 living outside the attendance zone would be classified as having 700 students.

This motion, on which Muscogee County School District athletic director Jeff Battles voted “no,” was passed at a State Executive Committee meeting on September 30, according to minutes from the meeting.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

According to the GHSA, schools in classes 1A and 7A were classified based only on their enrollment numbers because the rules adopted by the State Executive Committee do not allow schools to be forced up into 7A or out of 1A because of the multiplier.

Schools wishing to appeal their classification, or requesting to move up in classification, must file an appeal with the GHSA office no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, November 11.

The Reclassification Committee will meet in the GHSA office beginning at 9 a.m. November 12 to hear any appeals or requests to move up. Should a school appeal, it will be notified of the time of its hearing.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.