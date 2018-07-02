High School Football America ranked its Top 100 teams. See where Central ranked.

The website High School Football America announced its Top 100 teams in their national preseason poll Sunday. After a strong 2017 season, the Central Red Devils made the cut.
High School Football America ranked the Red Devils 39th in its preseason poll. Central is coming off a season in which it went 11-1 and played in the Class 7A semifinals for the third consecutive year.
Central is the third of four Alabama high school teams ranked in the Top 100. Hoover — which won the Class 7A state title for the second straight year — is No. 6, Hewitt-Trussville is No. 28 and Thompson is No. 54.
The Red Devils have to replace the production of Clemson receiver Justyn Ross but have several playmakers returning. Among Central’s standout seniors are LSU quarterback commit Peter Parrish, three-star running back A’Montae Spivey and Clemson defensive back commit Ray Thornton.
Central begins its 2018 season by playing Mays (Atlanta, Georgia) at 8 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta as part of the C1N High School Showcase.
