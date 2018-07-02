In this file photo, Central's Amontae Spivey moves past the Montgomery-Lee defenders for a long run in the second quarter.
In this file photo, Central's Amontae Spivey moves past the Montgomery-Lee defenders for a long run in the second quarter. Darrell Roaden Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
In this file photo, Central's Amontae Spivey moves past the Montgomery-Lee defenders for a long run in the second quarter. Darrell Roaden Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Valley Preps

Valley Preps

Local coverage of high school sports

Valley Preps

High School Football America ranked its Top 100 teams. See where Central ranked.

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

July 02, 2018 08:52 AM

The website High School Football America announced its Top 100 teams in their national preseason poll Sunday. After a strong 2017 season, the Central Red Devils made the cut.

High School Football America ranked the Red Devils 39th in its preseason poll. Central is coming off a season in which it went 11-1 and played in the Class 7A semifinals for the third consecutive year.

Central is the third of four Alabama high school teams ranked in the Top 100. Hoover — which won the Class 7A state title for the second straight year — is No. 6, Hewitt-Trussville is No. 28 and Thompson is No. 54.

The Red Devils have to replace the production of Clemson receiver Justyn Ross but have several playmakers returning. Among Central’s standout seniors are LSU quarterback commit Peter Parrish, three-star running back A’Montae Spivey and Clemson defensive back commit Ray Thornton.

Central begins its 2018 season by playing Mays (Atlanta, Georgia) at 8 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta as part of the C1N High School Showcase.

Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

  Comments  

About Valley Preps

@lesports

Jordan D. Hill has covered high schools and athletes in the Bi-City area for the Ledger-Enquirer since January 2017. Prior to coming to Columbus, Hill was a freelancer for The Macon Telegraph and an intern for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Jasper, Georgia, Hill is a graduate of Pickens High School and the University of Georgia.