Valley Preps

Which Chattahoochee Valley football rivalry is your favorite? Vote now.

Glenwood football coach handles challenges of coaching both pro and prep players

Jason Gibson just completed his first year as head football coach at Glenwood School. Gibson is also head football coach for the Columbus Lions. He says there are huge differences between coaching the two, but a strong competitive spirit is a comm By
The Ledger-Enquirer’s coverage area is home to many stories preps football rivalries, from the Broocelli Jug to the Backyard Brawl.

So, it begs the question: Which one is best? Have your say in our poll below, or write in your answer by emailing reporter Joshua Mixon at jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com.

In the email, please include:

  • The name of the rivalry (if applicable)
  • Which teams participate
  • What makes the rivalry special

