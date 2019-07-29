Which Chattahoochee Valley football rivalry is your favorite? Vote now.

Glenwood football coach handles challenges of coaching both pro and prep players
Jason Gibson just completed his first year as head football coach at Glenwood School. Gibson is also head football coach for the Columbus Lions. He says there are huge differences between coaching the two, but a strong competitive spirit is a comm
By
Up Next
Jason Gibson just completed his first year as head football coach at Glenwood School. Gibson is also head football coach for the Columbus Lions. He says there are huge differences between coaching the two, but a strong competitive spirit is a comm
By
The Ledger-Enquirer’s coverage area is home to many stories preps football rivalries, from the Broocelli Jug to the Backyard Brawl.
So, it begs the question: Which one is best? Have your say in our poll below, or write in your answer by emailing reporter Joshua Mixon at jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com.
In the email, please include:
The name of the rivalry (if applicable)
Which teams participate
What makes the rivalry special
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices.
Joshua Mixon is a reporter for the Ledger-Enquirer. He covers sports (Auburn and preps) and local news, and is a member of the Football Writers Association of America. He previously covered Georgia athletics for the Macon Telegraph. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshDMixon.
The Ledger-Enquirer announces its 2019 All-Bi-City tennis, golf, rifle, track & field and spring softball teams. The 2019 All-Bi-City soccer and baseball teams will be announced in separate stories this week.
Comments