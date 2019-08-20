Players and coaches in Chattahoochee Valley to watch for in the 2019 season

Central’s Justyn Ross commits to Clemson live on ESPN Central-Phenix City's 4-star wide receiver tells Clemson Tiger fans that "you got a good one coming" during National Signing Day Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Central-Phenix City's 4-star wide receiver tells Clemson Tiger fans that "you got a good one coming" during National Signing Day

With high school football inching closer, the Ledger-Enquirer has put together its its All-Bi-City watch list for the 2019 season.

The teams consist of the best overall players in the Ledger’s coverage area, taking into account a player’s statistics and the division in which the individuals play.

Here is Ledger-Enquirer’s 2019 All-Bi-City Preseason Watch List:

Coaches

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Columbus High: Phil Marino

Columbus High surprised many last season with an unexpected 7-5 season that carried the program into the second round of the GHSA 4A playoffs. The Blue Devils ultimately lost to Baldwin, but racked up six regular season wins for the first time in two years and beat rival Northside by 31 points. Marino was named the Ledger-Enquirer’s All-Bi-City co-coach of the year (Jamey Dubose) at the conclusion of the season.

Now, it’s up to Marino to make sure 2018 was not a fluke.

Central: Jamey Dubose

The first of many from Central-Phenix City on the preseason watch list, 2018 All-Bi-City co-coach of the year Jamey Dubose and the Red Devils look geared up for yet another deep playoff run. The Red Devils have won their region five straight seasons, won the 2018 AHSA 7A state championship and return another squad full of Division I-caliber recruits. They open against traditional power Hoover in Montgomery.

Marion County: Chris Kirksey

Chris Kirksey took over Marion County’s head coaching duties in 2016 and the team has improved in every season since. That run of success culminated into a 12-1 campaign a year ago, going unbeaten in the regular season and reaching the 1A semifinals. If history proves anything, it’s that fans of the Eagles can expect more great things from the team in 2019.

Carver: Corey Joyner

Corey Joyner’s first season with Carver saw instant success, with the Tigers going 9-2 and making the playoffs after a disastrous 2017. The Tigers’ lone regular-season loss came to Cairo, and they scored 40-plus points in seven of their 11 games.

Players

Troup County

- Kobe Hudson, QB/WR

Hudson plays quarterback for the Tigers but is seen as a receiver in various recruiting profiles. An Auburn commit, he was named Recruit Georgia’s Class AAAA player of the year. He threw for 3,000-plus yards and 32 touchdowns in 2018.

- Andy Boykin, DE

The 6-foot-4, 250 pound sophomore defensive lineman out of Lagrange holds offers from schools like Georgia, Kentucky, Syracuse and Tennessee along with Auburn.

Marion County

- Trice McCannon, QB

The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s 4A player of the year, McCannon threw for more than 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns his junior season with the Eagles. He was also a 1,000-plus-yard rusher, and scored nine touchdowns on the ground.

Carver

- Ja’Cyais Credle, WR

Credle led the Tigers in receiving (792 yards, seven touchdowns) in 2018 after missing most of his sophomore season with a broken collarbone. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound receiver has offers from Oregon, Indiana and Tennessee (among others).

- Khiari McCoy, RB

McCoy ran for 1,200-plus yards in 2018, with 14 touchdowns, and added another five scores through the air. He and Credle headline a talented Carver offense.

Central-Phenix City

- E.J. Williams, WR

A highly-rated recruit with offers from Clemson, Auburn and others. Williams caught six touchdowns last year and racked up 523 yards as the Red Devils won the state championship. He plans to announce his commitment August 24.

- Javion Cohen, OL

2020 four-star offensive tackle committed to Auburn. He is listed at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds.

- Joshua Jones, OL

The offensive tackle opposite to Cohen. A three-star prospect who committed to Kentucky over Arkansas, Florida State and others. He is listed at 6-foot-5, 304 pounds.

- Tucker Melton, QB

Threw for 880 yards and nine touchdowns last season, all while splitting time with Parrish. He has thrown for just over 1,400 career yards (15 touchdowns) and enters his senior season with a plethora of talent around him. Committed to Bowling Green.

- Mike Harris, S

Senior safety with offers from numerous SEC schools, including Alabama and LSU. Announces his college decision on August 24.

Calvary Christian

- Tyler Watkins, RB

One of Calvary’s top returners on offense. Ran for 650 yards and six touchdowns last season in head coach Brian Osborne’s Wing-T offense.

Columbus High

- Tre Peterson, RB, WR

Returns to Columbus High after a 700-plus-yard junior season. Scored seven touchdowns on the ground and one through the air in 2018. Has offers from Navy and Yale.

- Julian Watts, DE/LB

Had 31 tackles and three sacks as a junior in 2018. Returns as one of the anchors for the Blue Devils defense. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds.

Spencer

- Malachi Morris, WR

Committed to Navy in April 2019. Received offers from Army, Chattanooga and others. Rated a two-star by Rivals

Harris County

- Tailique Williams, WR

Four scholarship offers (Central Michigan, Georgia Southern, Troy, Georgia State).

- Craig Suber, K

Junior kicker who was perfect on extra points and made three-of-four field goals last season, with a long of 36 yards.

Brookstone

- Wes Pahl, K

Senior kicker who made the Ledger-Enquirer’s 2018 All-Bi-City second-team offense.

- Branche Sheffield, LB/DE

Senior who made the AJC’s all-region defense last season and the Ledger-Enquirer’s 2018 All-Bi-City second team defense. He is listed at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds.

- Clark Smith, RB

All-Bi-City running back in 2018 and all-region 4-A safety last season. Will play football at Tufts University after graduating, according to his Twitter.

Chattahoochee County

- Deandre Masten, QB/LB

Threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns as a junior, according to MaxPreps. Ran for 383 yards his junior year. Second-team All-Bi-City linebacker in 2018, a year in which he recorded 42 solo tackles and 76 total tackles.

Kendrick

- Rayshawn Hill, RB/S

Senior who made the Ledger-Enquirer’s All-Bi-City honorable mentions list in 2018.

Manchester

- Anthony Ferguson, RB/ S

Averaged nine yards per carry as a running back his sophomore year, and recorded 10 total tackles on defense.

Northside

- Zarquell Grubbs, DE/OLB

Recorded 17 solo tackles and 23 total tackles as a junior. Has racked up three sacks in his career. He is listed at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds.

- Chandler Blanton, QB

Has thrown for more than 1,200 yards in each of his two seasons with the Patriots. Has thrown for 2,583 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career, and added three rushing touchdowns last year.

Pacelli

- Brayden Wood, K

Handles kicking and punting duties for the Vikings. Named as a 2018 All-Bi-City honorable mention.

Note: This list is not a final list— it is simply a preseason look at players who might make the end-of-season teams. The final All-Bi-City teams (first team, second team and honorable mentions) will be released separately at the end of the high school football season.