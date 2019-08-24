Central’s E.J. Williams announces commitment. He’ll join a former Red Devil at this school

Central’s E.J. Williams shares why Clemson was his commitment choice Central High School Red Devil receiver E.J. Williams committed to Clemson University's football program on Aug. 24, 2019. He shared why Clemson was the best choice for him. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Central High School Red Devil receiver E.J. Williams committed to Clemson University's football program on Aug. 24, 2019. He shared why Clemson was the best choice for him.

Eddie “E.J.” Williams will be a Tiger next season.

A Clemson Tiger, that is. The Central receiver announced his commitment to Dabo Swinney’s national champion Tigers in a commitment ceremony on Saturday afternoon, the day after the Red Devils lost their season-opener to Hoover. Williams said he informed the Red Devils coaching staff last night.

“It’s a lot of stress off my shoulders,” Williams said following the ceremony. “I can be 100% on football now. I was worried a lot about recruiting, but I don’t want to be worried about it any more. I’m ‘all in.’ I’m a Tiger.”

Williams picked Clemson over Auburn and others. He said the other team he was closely considering was LSU, but Clemson was his clear-cut No. 1.

Williams was recruited by Clemson assistants Jeff Scott and Todd Bates. The relationships he formed with the coaching staff, he said, went a long way in his decision. He knew Clemson was the right place for him after he took his final visit to the school (his last unofficial visit to Clemson came in July).

“They (Clemson) are producing wide receivers, putting them in the NFL, and they’re not just going to the NFL, they’re making an immediate impact,” Williams said. “The culture, great coaching, and I have a great relationship with Coach Scott and Coach Swinney.”

Williams will join a stacked receiving corps at Clemson, headlined by former Red Devil and current Clemson standout Justyn Ross. Williams said Ross had little to do with his decision to choose the Tigers, but said the Clemson coaching staff tried to get Ross to push him toward their program.

In the end, though, Williams said it was all his decision.

“He’s going to have to go (to Clemson) to compete,” Red Devils head coach Jamey DuBose said. “There’s no hiding there, there’s great players. He knows that. ... He feels comfortable with the competition and going in and trying to compete. He likes the atmosphere.”