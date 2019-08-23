Valley Preps
We asked, you answered: Here are the best high school football rivalries in Columbus
The Columbus area is home to many great football rivalries, from the Broocelli Jug to the Backyard Brawl.
In mid-July, the Ledger-Enquirer put out a poll asking which local football rivalry is best.
The poll included a variety of options, ranging from Brookstone vs. Pacelli to Harris County vs. Manchester. There were 192 total votes in the poll.
High school football starts this week with most local teams in action either Thursday, Friday or Saturday night. The biggest matchups of the weekend include local powers Callaway and Opelika playing Thursday, Central traveling to Montgomery to face Hoover on Friday and Harris County hosting Carver on Friday night.
The first week of preps football action does feature a rivalry game, though: Marion County hosts Schley County at 7:30 Friday night.
So, on the eve of high school football season, it’s time to publish the results and (un)officially crown the title of Best Local Football Rivalry.
4. Columbus vs. Northside (10% of votes)
All-time series:
- Northside leads the all-time series 11-4.
Last three results:
- 2018: Columbus 34-3 Northside
- 2017: Northside 49-0 Columbus
- 2016: Northside 24-23 Columbus
2018 records:
- Northside: 4-6, sixth in Region 1-AAAA
- Columbus: 7-5, third in Region 1-AAAA, made second round of Class 4A playoffs
3. Smiths Station vs. Central-Phenix City: The Backyard Brawl (13% of votes)
All-time series:
- Central leads the all-time series 22-5.
Last three results:
- 2018: Central 49-0 Smiths Station
- 2017: Central 62-7 Smiths Station
- 2016: Central 51-14 Smiths Station
2018 records:
- Central: 14-0, first in Region 2, Alabama Class 7A state champions
- Smiths Station: 6-4, fifth in Region 2
2. Carver vs. Spencer: The Heritage Bowl (19% of votes)
All-time series:
- Carver leads the all-time series 43-12-1.
Last three results:
- 2018: Carver 17-10 Spencer
- 2017: Spencer 28-18 Carver
- 2016: Carver 26-0 Spencer
2018 records:
- Carver: 9-2, second in Region 1-AAAA, made first round of Class 4A playoffs
- Spencer: 3-8, fourth in Region 5-AA, made first round of Class 2A playoffs
1. Brookstone vs. Pacelli: The Broocelli Jug (41% of votes)
All-time series:
- Brookstone leads the all-time series 31-16.
Last three results:
- 2018: Brookstone 51-14 Pacelli
- 2017: Brookstone 61-14 Pacelli
- 2016: Brookstone 37-7 Pacelli
2018 records:
- Brookstone: 7-5, second in Region 4-A Division A, made second round of Class 1A playoffs
- Pacelli: 4-6, fourth in Region 4-A Division A
Others that received votes:
- Calvary vs. Glenwood: 3%
- Marion County vs. Schley County: 3%
- Lagrange vs. Troup County: 3%
- Harris County vs. Manchester: 2%
- Columbus vs. Jordan: 2%
