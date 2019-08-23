We asked, you answered: Here are the best high school football rivalries in Columbus

Julian Watts previews the upcoming Columbus High football season Columbus High defensive end/linebacker Julian Watts discusses the Blue Devils' expectations for the 2019 football season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Columbus High defensive end/linebacker Julian Watts discusses the Blue Devils' expectations for the 2019 football season.

The Columbus area is home to many great football rivalries, from the Broocelli Jug to the Backyard Brawl.

In mid-July, the Ledger-Enquirer put out a poll asking which local football rivalry is best.

The poll included a variety of options, ranging from Brookstone vs. Pacelli to Harris County vs. Manchester. There were 192 total votes in the poll.

High school football starts this week with most local teams in action either Thursday, Friday or Saturday night. The biggest matchups of the weekend include local powers Callaway and Opelika playing Thursday, Central traveling to Montgomery to face Hoover on Friday and Harris County hosting Carver on Friday night.

The first week of preps football action does feature a rivalry game, though: Marion County hosts Schley County at 7:30 Friday night.

So, on the eve of high school football season, it’s time to publish the results and (un)officially crown the title of Best Local Football Rivalry.

4. Columbus vs. Northside (10% of votes)

All-time series:

Northside leads the all-time series 11-4.

Last three results:

2018: Columbus 34-3 Northside

2017: Northside 49-0 Columbus

2016: Northside 24-23 Columbus

2018 records:

Northside: 4-6, sixth in Region 1-AAAA

Columbus: 7-5, third in Region 1-AAAA, made second round of Class 4A playoffs

3. Smiths Station v s. Central-Phenix City: The Backyard Brawl (13% of votes)

All-time series:

Central leads the all-time series 22-5.

Last three results:

2018: Central 49-0 Smiths Station

2017: Central 62-7 Smiths Station

2016: Central 51-14 Smiths Station

2018 records:

Central: 14-0, first in Region 2, Alabama Class 7A state champions

Smiths Station: 6-4, fifth in Region 2

2. Carver vs. Spencer: The Heritage Bowl (19% of votes)

All-time series:

Carver leads the all-time series 43-12-1.

Last three results:

2018: Carver 17-10 Spencer

2017: Spencer 28-18 Carver

2016: Carver 26-0 Spencer

2018 records:

Carver: 9-2, second in Region 1-AAAA, made first round of Class 4A playoffs

Spencer: 3-8, fourth in Region 5-AA, made first round of Class 2A playoffs

1. Brookstone vs. Pacelli: The Broocelli Jug (41% of votes)

All-time series:

Brookstone leads the all-time series 31-16.

Last three results:

2018: Brookstone 51-14 Pacelli

2017: Brookstone 61-14 Pacelli

2016: Brookstone 37-7 Pacelli

2018 records:

Brookstone: 7-5, second in Region 4-A Division A, made second round of Class 1A playoffs

Pacelli: 4-6, fourth in Region 4-A Division A

Others that received votes:

Calvary vs. Glenwood: 3%

Marion County vs. Schley County: 3%

Lagrange vs. Troup County: 3%

Harris County vs. Manchester: 2%

Columbus vs. Jordan: 2%