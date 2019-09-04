‘He loved life.’ Remembering Chattahoochee Valley Hall-of-Famer E.L. ‘Moose’ Godwin

Remembering local coaching legend E.L. ‘Moose’ Godwin Former Smiths Station High School football coach E.L. "Moose" Godwin died Aug. 30, 2019. He's in the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame, the Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame, and the Smiths Station High School Sports Hall of Fame. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Smiths Station High School football coach E.L. "Moose" Godwin died Aug. 30, 2019. He's in the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame, the Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame, and the Smiths Station High School Sports Hall of Fame.

E.L. “Moose” Godwin shot for the impossible.

He coached two stints at Smiths Station, and finished his high school football coaching career with 25 consecutive non-losing seasons.

That success earned him an induction into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2003, and the Chattahoochee Valley Hall of Fame in 2008.

Godwin, who last coached in 1990, died Aug. 30 at the age of 82. The memorial service took place on Wednesday.

Godwin was remembered as a man who “loved life,” and a coach who “cared about his players.” He was a member of Smiths Station Baptist Church for more than 35 years, and served in many capacities, including deacon and trustee.

“He was a guy who was full of energy,” Smiths Station Baptist pastor David Kees said. “He was vivacious, lively and a legendary coach. He loved life, he loved the Lord and he loved his players. He was a great man of the community.”

Godwin returned to the Smiths Station football program for the 1981 season after spending six years as the principal at Wacoochee Junior High. His first stint at Smiths Station started in 1969 and came to an end after the 1974 season when he left to be a principal.

He guided Smiths Station to playoffs in 1972 and ’73 — both ended with first-round losses. Godwin also led the Panthers to a 27-3 mark during his first three seasons.

Godwin twice came within one win of a state championship, both at Smiths Station, in 1988 and 1989.

Accomplishments:

Godwin compiled a 190-82-2 record during his 26-year career as a football coach. During that stretch he had only one losing season.

He guided the Panthers to the Class 5A state final in 1988 and 1989. Smiths Station lost to Oxford in back-to-back seasons.

He went 46-15 during his first tenure at Smiths Station.

Godwin went 79-33-1 during his second stint at Smiths Station.

His only losing season was his first year as a coach. He went 2-8 in 1959 at Millry (Ala.).

His overall record at Millry was 60-29-1.

Besides coaching football, he also coached football and baseball. He was 175-62 as a basketball coach and 113-52 as a baseball coach.

Godwin was inducted into Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Chattahoochee Valley Hall of Fame in 2008.