Valley Preps
High school football scores for Week 4 from around the Chattahoochee Valley
Brian Osborne talks Calvary football
Up Next
Here are all the scores from Week 4 prep football across the Chattahoochee Valley, with several match-ups decided between big-name teams.
Here’s who came out on top:
Thursday, Sept. 12
- Shaw beat Dougherty 20-7
- Spencer beat Schley County 35-21
- Troup beat Harris County 27-21
Friday, Sept. 13
- Callaway beat Cross Keys 69-0
- Cairo beat Northside 53-7
- Carver beat Hardaway 34-14
- Westover beat Columbus 43-14
- Kendrick beat Jordan 28-27
- Marion County beat Pacelli 47-0
- Calvary Christian beat Sherwood 42-13
- Central-Phenix City beat Prattville 45-20
- Enterprise beat Smiths Station 27-24
- Russell County beat G.W. Carver 44-27
- Bessemer beat Glenwood 44-15
Comments