High school football scores for Week 4 from around the Chattahoochee Valley

Here are all the scores from Week 4 prep football across the Chattahoochee Valley, with several match-ups decided between big-name teams.

Here’s who came out on top:

Thursday, Sept. 12

Shaw beat Dougherty 20-7

Spencer beat Schley County 35-21

Troup beat Harris County 27-21

Friday, Sept. 13

Callaway beat Cross Keys 69-0

Cairo beat Northside 53-7

Carver beat Hardaway 34-14

Westover beat Columbus 43-14

Kendrick beat Jordan 28-27

Marion County beat Pacelli 47-0

Calvary Christian beat Sherwood 42-13

Central-Phenix City beat Prattville 45-20

Enterprise beat Smiths Station 27-24

Russell County beat G.W. Carver 44-27

Bessemer beat Glenwood 44-15