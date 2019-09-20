Valley Preps

LIVE UPDATES: Chattahoochee Valley high school football scores

Carver coach reacts to 44-7 Heritage Bowl win over Spencer

Carver High School head football coach Corey Joyner reacts to a 44-7 win over the Spencer Greenwave in the 2019 Heritage Bowl. The Tigers have a bye week next week. By
Here are all the scores from across the Chattahoochee Valley as week five of high school football kicks off.

This page will be updated with live scores at the conclusion of each quarter.

There were no Thursday games this week.

Reporter Joshua Mixon will be live Memorial Stadium for Hardaway-Cairo, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

In other notable matchups, Central-Phenix City and Opelika kick off at 8 p.m., and Callaway and Troup face off at 7:30 in LaGrange.

Follow @JoshDMixon and @lesports for additional live updates on Twitter and be sure to refresh this page for latest updates throughout the night.

You can follow along on Twitter here:

