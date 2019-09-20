High school football scores for Week 5 from around the Chattahoochee Valley

‘Got to get tougher.’ Hardaway football coach reacts to 21-7 loss to Cairo Hardaway lost Friday night's high school football game 21-7 to Cairo. Head coach Michael Woolridge said the Hawks need to get tougher up front. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hardaway lost Friday night's high school football game 21-7 to Cairo. Head coach Michael Woolridge said the Hawks need to get tougher up front.

Week five of high school football is in the books. The final scores are in -- see who won below.

Here’s who came out on top in this week’s games:

Friday, Sept. 20

Americus-Sumter beats Shaw 13-6

Cairo beats Hardaway 21-7

Westover beats Northside 42-21

Bleckley County beats Marion County 43-28

Callaway beats Troup 55-45

Calvary Christian beats Notre Dame 26-0





Lee-Montgomery beats Smiths Station 25-10





Glenwood beats Morgan Academy 49-20

Greenville beats Jordan 21-14

Brookstone beats First Presbyterian Day 23-21

Carver beats Dougherty 44-8

LaGrange beats Hampton 18-14

Central-Phenix City beats Opelika 63-28

Dothan beats Russell County 43-27

