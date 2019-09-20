Valley Preps
High school football scores for Week 5 from around the Chattahoochee Valley
‘Got to get tougher.’ Hardaway football coach reacts to 21-7 loss to Cairo
Up Next
Week five of high school football is in the books. The final scores are in -- see who won below.
Here’s who came out on top in this week’s games:
Friday, Sept. 20
- Americus-Sumter beats Shaw 13-6
- Cairo beats Hardaway 21-7
- Westover beats Northside 42-21
- Bleckley County beats Marion County 43-28
- Callaway beats Troup 55-45
- Calvary Christian beats Notre Dame 26-0
- Lee-Montgomery beats Smiths Station 25-10
- Glenwood beats Morgan Academy 49-20
- Greenville beats Jordan 21-14
- Brookstone beats First Presbyterian Day 23-21
Carver beats Dougherty 44-8
LaGrange beats Hampton 18-14
- Central-Phenix City beats Opelika 63-28
- Dothan beats Russell County 43-27
Comments