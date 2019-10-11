LIVE UPDATES: Chattahoochee Valley high school football scores

SHARE COPY LINK

Here are all the scores from across the Chattahoochee Valley as week seven of high school football kicks off.

This page will be updated with live scores at the conclusion of each quarter.

Thursday’s games have already concluded: Westover beat Shaw 27-6, Callaway beat Lamar County 46-7 and Central-Macon beat Kendrick 41-12.

Reporter Joshua Mixon will be live at Kinnett Stadium for the 7:30 p.m. Carver vs. Cairo game at Kinnett Stadium, which could serve as a de facto region championship game.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In other notable matchups, Marion County travels to Brookstone, Harris County faces Warner Robins and Smiths Station plays Auburn.

Follow @JoshDMixon and @lesports for additional live updates on Twitter and be sure to refresh this page for latest updates throughout the night.

You can follow along on Twitter here: