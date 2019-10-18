LIVE UPDATES: Chattahoochee Valley high school football scores

Here are all the scores from across the Chattahoochee Valley as week nine of high school football kicks off.

This page will be updated with live scores at the conclusion of each quarter.

Thursday’s games have already concluded: Americus-Sumter beat Northside 47-32 in a back-and-forth affair at Kinnett Stadium.

Reporter Joshua Mixon will be live at Central High School for the 8 p.m. Central-Phenix City vs. Jefferson Davis game Friday night, then again at Kinnett Stadium Saturday morning for the 11 a.m. Shaw-Columbus game.

In other notable matchups, Carver faces Westover, Hardaway faces Dougherty and Shaw faces Columbus on Saturday.

