Prep football scores: Central cruises to win, Brookstone stuns Manchester
Here are all the scores from week nine of high school prep football in the Chattahoochee Valley. The two Saturday games will be updated as results go final.
Thursday, Oct. 17
- Americus-Sumter defeats Northside 47-32
Friday, Oct. 19
- Central-Phenix City defeats Jeff Davis 49-6
- Veterans defeats Harris County 23-13
- Troup defeats LaGrange 21-6
- Terrell defeats Calvary Christian 36-14
- Brookstone defeats Manchester 28-27
- Marion County defeats Talbotton Central 42-14
- Hardaway defeats Dougherty 9-6
- Jackson defeats Kendrick 56-12
- Pacelli defeats Greenville 30-26
- Heard County defeats Jordan 49-14
- Pelham defeats Chattahoochee County 61-0
- Tuscaloosa Academy defeats Glenwood 21-14
- Russell County vs. Park Crossing: TBA (major injury timeout)
Saturday, Oct. 20
- Shaw vs. Columbus, 11 a.m., Kinnett Stadium
- Callaway vs. Spencer, 7:30 p.m., Kinnett Stadium
