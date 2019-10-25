LIVE UPDATES: Chattahoochee Valley high school football scores

Here are all the scores from across the Chattahoochee Valley as the tenth week of high school football kicks off.

This page will be updated with live scores at the conclusion of each quarter.

Thursday’s games have already concluded: Carver trounced Shaw 40-7.

Reporter Joshua Mixon will be live at Kinnett Stadium for the 8 p.m. Columbus vs. Hardaway game.

In other notable matchups, Central-Phenix City travels to Auburn for a winner-take-all region bout and Kendrick faces Westside.

