Valley Preps
Prep football scores: Central-Phenix City wins region, Hardaway beats Columbus
Thursday, Oct. 24
- Carver beats Shaw 40-7
Friday, Oct. 25
- Central-Phenix City beats Auburn 34-7
- Prattville beats Smiths Station 49-21
- Harris County beats Thomas County 28-20
- Hardaway beats Columbus 26-24
- Cedartown beats Troup 15-8
- Sandy Creek beats LaGrange 52-0
- Callaway beats Heard County 34-0
- Temple beats Spencer 23-6
- Westside beats Kendrick 57-20
- Brookstone beats Talbotton Central 49-16
- Manchester beats Greenville 22-15
- Glenwood beats Lee-Scott 29-20
Comments