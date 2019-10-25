Valley Preps

Prep football scores: Central-Phenix City wins region, Hardaway beats Columbus

Thursday, Oct. 24

  • Carver beats Shaw 40-7

Friday, Oct. 25

  • Central-Phenix City beats Auburn 34-7
  • Prattville beats Smiths Station 49-21
  • Harris County beats Thomas County 28-20
  • Hardaway beats Columbus 26-24
  • Cedartown beats Troup 15-8
  • Sandy Creek beats LaGrange 52-0
  • Callaway beats Heard County 34-0
  • Temple beats Spencer 23-6
  • Westside beats Kendrick 57-20
  • Brookstone beats Talbotton Central 49-16
  • Manchester beats Greenville 22-15
  • Glenwood beats Lee-Scott 29-20
