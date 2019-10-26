Preps softball: Harris County in limbo until Monday, Northside falls in Elite 8

Two Columbus, Georgia-area girls softball teams competed in the GHSA state championship playoffs this weekend at the South Commons Complex. Here’s how they did.

Tigers’ fate still undecided

Harris County’s hot run nearly carried it to a state title, but the winner won’t be declared until Monday.

The Tigers began the tournament with a loss in their opening game, but won several win-or-go-home matchups to to reach the finals of the Class 5A championship series. The Tigers beat Whitewater, Walnut Grove, Jones County and Buford — the team that no-hit the Tigers on Thursday — to reach the championship series.

They needed to beat Locust Grove twice, as they competed from the losers’ bracket, but rain delay pushed the game to Monday. At the bottom of the sixth inning Saturday, Locust Grove led 4-0.

Patriots fall Saturday morning

Northside lost their opener 6-5 Thursday evening to Madison County in the Class 4A division. Friday afternoon, Northside defeated LaGrange 10-1 to advance to a 6 p.m. game against LaFayette, which the Patriots won.

However, Northside’s season came to an end Saturday morning in the Class 4A playoffs at the hands of Marist in extra innings. The War Eagles won 4-3 over the Patriots, who finished with an 8-0 region record and a region championship.