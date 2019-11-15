Heavy rain couldn’t stop Carver. How the Tigers stormed into next round of playoffs.

Carver’s players all knew before Friday night that simply making the playoffs would not be good enough this year. The Tigers felt like they “let the whole city down,” said running back Khiari McCoy, when they lost to Harris County in their season-opener. They used last year’s first-round playoff exit against Woodward as motivation.

It paid off Friday night, though there’s still a long way to go for a team that has state championship aspirations.

Carver cruised to a 54-7 win over Richmond Academy Friday night at Kinnett Stadium.

“The main thing was trying to establish the run,” Carver head coach Corey Joyner said. “We kind of fell off after the win over Cairo. We haven’t played up to our standard, and we’ve been talking about trying to get back to our standard. Defensively, and also offensively. ... Tonight, we put it together: special teams, defense and also offense.”

The heavy rain meant a heavy dose of McCoy, a senior who has really hit his stride at the most important time.

McCoy opened the night with a 50-yard rushing score, then started the third quarter with a 71-yard touchdown run (which the Tigers defense then followed up with a scoop-and-score). He finished with 353 yards and five touchdowns and got the majority of the carries for the Tigers after fellow running back Jaiden Credle went down with an apparent arm injury in the first half. Three of McCoy’s touchdowns were 50-plus yard runs.

This was a strong performance from a team that dominated its way through the regular season, aside from the Harris County loss.

The Tigers scored 40 or more points in seven regular-season games this year and hit that mark again Friday night. Richmond’s only score came after they were gifted a short field thanks to a muffed punt. Carver didn’t lose a region game this season, and stunned Cairo in double overtime on Oct. 11, a game in which the Tigers overcame a 22-8 second-half deficit and McCoy ran for 299 yards and four touchdowns.

“I look at what the offensive line is doing,” Joyner said. “A lot of times, Khiari’s not getting touched until he’s at the second or third level. That’s a testament to the offensive line and how they’re getting a push, and not letting guys get in the backfield.”

The Tigers found themselves facing a team in Richmond that, on paper, they should (and did) beat. Richmond finished its regular season 4-5 and won just one region game. But for a program that hasn’t won a state championship since Dell McGee roamed the sidelines in 2007, what the Tigers do next is far more important than what they did Friday.

The Tigers will host Marist in the “sweet 16” of the GHSA 4A playoffs. The War Eagles made the state semifinals last season and the finals the year prior to that. They finished second in their region behind Blessed Trinity.

Marist surrendered just 95 points all season, while scoring 368, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

It’ll unquestionably be the toughest challenge the Tigers have faced to date. But Joyner remains confident that if the Tigers play to their standard, they’ll be just fine.

“It’ll be the same standard that we’ve been keeping ourselves to,” Joyner said. “We’ve just got to stop the option. If we stop the option, and do what we normally do on offense, they’re going to be a sound team, but we’re a sound team as well.

“It’s a challenge that we’ve been waiting on.”