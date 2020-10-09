High school football roundup: Biggest storylines, final scores from this week’s action

It might be time to start taking this Chattahoochee County football team seriously.

Pierre Coffey’s Panthers are undefeated and pulled out a gutsy, low-scoring win over last year’s GHSA 1A public state runner-up on Friday night.

The Panthers beat Marion County 6-0 in a game that featured lots of runs, lots of defense and little-to-no offense outside of a few drives. The Eagles (2-3) dominated in time of possession, but ChattCo moved the ball when it mattered: Its only score was a 31-yard strike from Cody Duffy to Carlos Dunovant.

And after a fourth-down stop late in the contest, it was Dunovant again who came up big, reversing field on a designed run and sprinting for a first down to seal the Panthers’ fourth win of 2020.

Final scores

Thursday, Oct. 8

Enterprise 35, Smiths Station 14

Central 33, Prattville 14

Lanier 26, Russell County 7

Troup 53, Columbus 14

LaGrange 47, Shaw 7

Glenwood 56, Hooper Academy 13

Friday, Oct. 9

Starrs Mill 14, Harris County 10

ChattCo 6, Marion County 0

Whitewater 91, Northside 21

Taylor County 27, Manchester 17

Pacelli 21, Landmark 7

Whitefield Academy 34, Brookstone 31

Callaway 16, Thomas County Central 14

Three stars of the week

1. Jackson Griner, quarterback, Glenwood

Griner threw for 133 yards and 2 touchdowns against Hooper. He also recorded two runs for 71 yards and a 46-yard rushing touchdown.

2. Kale Gibbs, running back, LaGrange

Gibbs, a senior, ran for four touchdowns in the Grangers’ dominant 47-7 win over Shaw.

3. Carlos Dunovant, receiver, ChattCo

In a game that featured little offense, Dunovant came up big for the Panthers against Marion County.

Dunovant finished with 79 yards receiving and the game’s lone touchdown. He added 24 yards rushing, including a 13-yard first down run on the Panthers’ final drive that sealed the win.

3 things to know

1. Home-field advantage for Gators

Glenwood clinched home-field advantage for the first round of the AISA Class 3A playoffs Thursday night, as the Gators cruised past Hooper Academy 56-13. A.J. Harris, a Brookstone transfer, returned his fifth kick for a touchdown this season in that blowout win.

The Gators look destined for another state title appearance, and face rival Lee-Scott on Oct. 16.

2. McKay makes Central history

Joseph McKay became the first Central running back to record three games with at least 200 yards rushing in a single season with his 16-carry, 200-yard performance against Prattville.

And he did it in just eight games.

3. LaGrange keeps rolling

After a season-opening loss to Upson-Lee, LaGrange High has found its stride.

The Grangers have won four straight, including a close win over Columbus and Thursday night’s blowout win over Shaw.

The Grangers host Carver Oct. 16 in what should be one of the better matchups of the week.

What’s next?

Carver at LaGrange, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. EST

Next week’s biggest game will be played at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange, as unbeaten Carver travels to LaGrange.

The Grangers have rattled off four consecutive wins since their season-opening loss. The Tigers are blowing out every team in their path.