Former Central football coach tests positive for COVID-19, being treated in hospital

Former Central High School head football coach Jamey DuBose and his wife have contracted COVID-19, she announced on Twitter Friday.

DuBose, the current head coach of Lowndes County High School, tested positive Wednesday and is being treated in a hospital, Tracey DuBose wrote.

“His symptoms have already improved,” she said in the tweet. “I am confident that he will continue to improve and be released soon. ... My husband is a fighter and as he usually does, I’m confident he will win this battle.”

Tracey DuBose said she is battling “this beast” at home.

“After consulting with the doctor, we thought my treatment could best be administered through the doctors and nurses at the hospital,” the coach said in a statement released through Lowndes football’s Twitter. “My symptoms have already improved. I am confident that I will continue to improve and be released soon.”

Thanks for your prayers.

Lowndes High’s entire football team and its coaches entered a precautionary quarantine period after a packed game last week, school officials announced Wednesday.

“All football activities and games have been postponed until practice resumes the afternoon of October 26th,” officials wrote. “All protocols are being reviewed and adjusted to continue to protect our players and coaches so the Vikings can quickly return to school and the field.”

The team’s Oct. 9 game against rival Valdosta High School drew thousands of cheering fans to the stadium and left little room for social distancing, photos and videos on social media show. The game was also part of ESPN’s high school showcase.

The district has declined to release further information about the quarantine, a district spokesperson told McClatchy News this week.

DuBose announced his retirement from the state of Alabama during a team meeting in January and was named the Lowndes head coach the same day.

In six years as Central High School’s head football coach, DuBose led the Red Devils to one state championship, one state runner-up, two final-four appearances, six consecutive regional championships and compiled a record of 66-11. The Red Devils have made the Alabama 7A state championship in back-to-back seasons.

DuBose coached several high-profile recruits at Central, notably Clemson receiver Justyn Ross, LSU quarterback Peter Parrish, Arkansas running back A’Montae Spivey and Clemson safety Ray Thornton.

Last year’s Central signing class consisted of 20 student-athletes, and this year’s early signing period class consisted of seven players, notably Alabama offensive lineman signee Javion Cohen, Clemson receiver signee E.J. Williams and Kentucky offensive lineman signee Joshua Jones.

DuBose was only the Red Devils’ fourth head coach in the past 47 years.