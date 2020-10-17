High school football scores and top storylines: Carver grinds out win at LaGrange

Friday night wasn’t all pretty night for Carver. Luckily for the Tigers, it didn’t have to be.

And while anything can happen, it’s tough to see the Tigers facing much of a challenge until their regular-season finale.

The Tigers beat an upstart LaGrange team 36-14 at Callaway Stadium. It was clearly the Tigers’ toughest challenge all season, and the final score was arguably unfair to the Grangers.

The Grangers led 7-6 at halftime and hung with Carver for three quarters. Then, the home team collapsed and committed two turnovers — a bad snap and, after Carver scored, a muff on the ensuing kickoff — that ultimately allowed the Tigers to pull away.

This isn’t to take away from the job done by the Tigers, namely D.J. Riles, Jaiden Credle and Jamari Riley.

Riley scored three touchdowns, including two of the team’s final three. Credle and Riles were the team’s best offensive threats on the night.

The Tigers, again, likely won’t face much competition until their regular-season finale against Hardaway.

Their next three games are against Jordan, Troup and Columbus, before that road game against the Hawks.

Scores

Via MaxPreps and ScoreStream.

Thursday

Troup 49, Kendrick 0

Northside 33, Mcintosh 27

Friday

Auburn 45, Smiths Station 14

Central 49, Dothan 13

Eufaula 42, Russell County 0

Marion County 13, Manchester 6

Carver 36, LaGrange 14

Hardaway 34, Columbus 7

Shaw 37, Jordan 8

Brookstone 28, Landmark Christian 19

Calvary Christian 42, King’s Academy 24

ChattCo 48, Talbotton Central 0

Three stars of the week

1. Jamari Riley, running back, Carver

Riley didn’t run for as many yards as fellow Carver running back Jaiden Credle, but his impact in the second half ultimately made the difference for the Tigers.

Riley ran for 89 yards and three touchdowns against LaGrange, and scored two of the team’s final three touchdowns as the Tigers pulled away in the second half.

2. Marion County defense

It was a group effort Friday night for Marion County, which rebounded from a tough loss last week to knock off rival Manchester.

Marion’s defense allowed only 104 total yards, and held Manchester to 30 yards rushing in the Eagles 13-6 win.

3. Zion Morris, running back, Central

Morris scored three touchdowns in Central’s dominant 49-13 win over Dothan.

3 things to know

1. Shaw grabs first win

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing this season for Shaw, which has faced arguably the toughest schedule so far out of the area’s Muscogee County teams — ChattCo, Northside, Carver and LaGrange.

The Raiders were 0-4 heading into Friday night, but won 37-8 decision over Jordan to grab win No. 1 this year.

Next up: A trip to LaGrange to face Troup.

2. Marion County gets back on track

Last year’s GHSA 1A public runner-up has seen its fair share of growing pains in what figures to be a rebuilding season, but the Eagles still managed to beat their rivals.

Marion County’s defense dominated Manchester with 104 total yards. Two touchdowns, a run and a pass by Jamal Sampson were enough to carry the Eagles to a win and help Marion get back on track after last week’s road loss at ChattCo.

3. Carver’s offense comes alive in second half

After a mistake-filled and sluggish first half, Carver’s offense came to life in the second half of the Tigers’ win over LaGrange.

The Tigers scored 30 second-half points, 21 of which came directly following LaGrange turnovers. And D.J. Riles’ late touchdown pass put an exclamation point on a dominant half of football for Carver’s offense.

What’s next?

Northside vs. Griffin, Oct. 23, 8 p.m. EST

Northside hosts Griffin at Kinnett Stadium next Friday. The Patriots beat McIntosh Thursday night, and now face Griffin in an important region game.